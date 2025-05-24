Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Premier League
Declan Rice’s sweeping strike in the north London sun last Sunday secured Champions League football for Arsenal, who will hope to have some final day of the season fun at relegated Southampton.
The Gunners are all but assured of a third consecutive second-place Premier League finish after edging past Newcastle United 1–0 last time out. Only defeat to one of the worst teams to ever grace this competition will open the door for Manchester City to usurp Mikel Arteta’s side on the final day.
While 2024–25 has ended without silverware, Arsenal have the chance to enter a pivotal summer with some positive momentum. A beatdown of Southampton won‘t make up for their underwhelming domestic season and Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League success, but it should put a few smiles on the faces of supporters.
Here’s how Arsenal could line up at St. Mary’s.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—It’s a big day for Raya, who will become the fourth goalkeeper in Premier League history to retain the Golden Glove should he keep a clean sheet on the south coast.
RB: Ben White—Thomas Tuchel opted against returning White to the England squad for their June fixtures, with the right-back yet to find his best form since returning from injury.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—With William Saliba out, Kiwior, who’s impressed since filling in for Gabriel, will slide over to the right side of Arsenal’s defence.
CB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori replaced Saliba at half-time against Newcastle last week and is a centre-back by trade having spent much of the season marauding down the left flank. He looked good alongside Kiwior last time out.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Kieran Tierney should get another run out before he reunites with Celtic, but Lewis-Skelly is poised to retain his place at the end of a breakout season.
CM: Jorginho—The veteran has returned to full fitness and Arteta will surely consider starting Jorginho on what should be a serene outing before he joins Flamengo this summer.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice has been superb during the second half of the season, and he’ll likely conclude the campaign by continuing in Arsenal’s midfield despite Mikel Merino’s return from suspension.
CM: Ethan Nwaneri—Arteta said we‘d see an uptick in Nwaneri’s minutes during the final few weeks of the Premier League season, but the youngster has continued to operate firmly behind the captain. Perhaps he’ll finish the campaign by playing 90 minutes at Southampton.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka’s injury-hit season finishes at St. Mary’s, and he’ll be hopeful of enjoying a productive outing before teaming up with the England squad next month.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz needs one more to hit double digits for the Premier League season. After returning from a hamstring injury last week, the German could be ready for a recall to Arteta’s starting XI.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian has battled Leandro Trossard for a starting berth all year, and the pair will share the minutes down Arsenal’s left.