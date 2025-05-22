Mikel Arteta Confirms William Saliba Injury Diagnosis
Arsenal defender William Saliba has been ruled out of the club’s final game of the season on Sunday with a hamstring injury that he suffered last weekend.
Saliba marked his 100th Premier League appearance last time out against Newcastle United, with Arsenal all but wrapping up second place after a poor run since February had threatened to see Mikel Arteta’s Gunners slip outside of the top two.
But the Frenchman only managed 45 minutes before coming off with a hamstring issue.
Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s final game of the season against Southampton, Arteta confirmed that Saliba won’t be involved. “William is going to be out for a few weeks, unfortunately,” the Spanish coach told beIN SPORTS. “He pulled his hamstring against Newcastle.”
It leaves Arsenal without either of their preferred centre backs for the trip to the south coast against the already relegated Saints. Usual partner Gabriel has already been sidelined with a hamstring injury of his own since the start of April.
Riccardo Calafiori, generally a left back since joining Arsenal from Bologna last summer, is likely to cover Saliba in his absence. The Italian replaced his ailing teammate against Newcastle and is set to start alongside Jakub Kiwior, who has been Gabriel’s stand-in, for the Southampton game.
Jurrien Timber will also miss the fixture after undergoing ankle surgery. Like Saliba, the Dutch defender has been ruled out for “a few weeks as well”.
Arsenal fans will hope that Saliba hasn’t played his last game for the club. Transfer interest from Real Madrid in recent seasons has been no secret and the Spanish giants will need to consider a long-term replacement for Antonio Rüdiger relatively soon. But the existing capture of Dean Huijsen, already a club record outlay for a defender, is likely to mean Saliba is out of reach, for now.