Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP: UEFA Champions League
Arsenal travels to Lisbon, Portugal to take on Sporting CP in the Champions League looking to climb the table and pick up a win after suffering its first defeat of the campaign last time out.
Mikel Arteta's side couldn't crack Inter Milan's defense last time, but looked a bit more like the team that pushed Manchester City these past two seasons on the weekend. Martin Ødegaard's return to the starting XI re-energized an attack that looked stale in recent weeks. A win here would restore confidence heading into the last month of the year.
For Sporting, Ruben Amorim's departure made room for Joao Pereira to take over. Viktor Gyokeres remains one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe with a potential move in January or next summer brewing.
Here's how Arsenal could line up when it travels to Portugal in the Champions League.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya kept his first clean sheet in the Premier League since Sept. 15 last time out.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The summer signing's return to fitness is a big boost for the Gunners.
CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian starts and remains a stalwart in defense for the Gunners.
CB: William Saliba—A clean sheet will give Saliba and Gabriel a renewed sense of confidence. A clean sheet and a victory here will build needed momentum for one of the best defenses in Europe.
RB: Jurrien Timber—With Ben White out for months, Timber has a chance to make the right back role his.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey scored off the bench against Forest and looks likely to start in midfield after Rice was fully rested. Question marks remain over Rice's fitness.
CM: Mikel Merino—The Spaniard completed the full 90 against Forest. He starts once again as he continues to build rhythm in his new team.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal has dearly missed its main creator and club captain. The Norwegian starts alongside Merino and Partey.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—After getting a full rest against Forest, Martinelli starts on the left looking to provide pace and width.
ST: Kai Havertz—Another player who was fully rested against Forest, Havertz returns to lead the front line providing an aerial threat and hold-up play.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Easily Arsenal's best player to start the season, Saka looks to keep it rolling as a goal threat and chance creator.