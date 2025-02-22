Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Premier League
Arsenal can cut into Liverpool's lead atop the Premier League standings with a victory over West Ham.
What once looked like a done and dusted Premier League title race is suddenly back on after the Reds dropped points against Everton and Aston Villa. Now, the Gunners can pull within five points of Liverpool as long as they take care of business against Graham Potter's struggling side.
West Ham have just one win in their last eight matches across all competitions, meanwhile Arsenal have just one defeat in their last eight matches. The Gunners will look to keep their strong Premier League form going despite the injury crisis hitting Mikel Arteta's squad.
Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu for the rest of the season, and Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka remain in the infirmary with hamstring injuries. Arteta will once again have to rely on his makeshift attack to find the back of the net in Saturday's match.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against the Hammers on Feb. 22.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya will look to keep his second consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League.
RB: Jurrien Timber—The Dutchman is set to make his 38th appearance for the Gunners since joining the club in the summer of 2023.
CB: Gabriel—Along with his defensive duties, Gabriel remains Arsenal's prime target on set pieces.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba remains one of the best center backs in Europe, let alone the Premier League.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The 18-year-old is in line to start on the left flank for the fourth consecutive game.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain must use his creativity to spur on Arsenal's makeshift attack.
CM: Thomas Partey—Expect Partey to come out in the second half for Jorginho if Arsenal have a comfortable lead. The midfielder has logged heavy minutes in 2025.
CM: Declan Rice—In the absence of Saka, the England international leads Arsenal with five assists in the Premier League.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—The 17-year-old shined against Leicester City and will once again get the nod on the right wing.
ST: Mikel Merino—The Spaniard played hero last weekend when he scored a brace off the bench. With so many players injured, Arteta might just give the natural midfielder the nod at striker.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard can return to his preferred position in place of Raheem Sterling, who has yet to find his form for the Gunners.