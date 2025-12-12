Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Selection Dilemmas Over Rice, Saliba
Arsenal face their easiest test of the Premier League season, on paper at least, when they host bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Just the 31 points separate table-toppers Arsenal and their winless visitors, offering the Gunners the perfect opportunity to get back on track domestically after their defeat to Aston Villa last weekend. With their lead at the summit having been cut to two points—the same number as Wolves have amassed this term—victory is essential.
Mikel Arteta has several injury doubts for the game, including the likes of Declan Rice, Jurriën Timber and William Saliba, with the Spaniard forced to make a crunch decision on their fitness. Even without the aforementioned trio, Arsenal should have enough firepower to punish the division’s worst defence.
Here is how Arsenal could line up at the Emirates.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya has been critical to Arsenal’s watertight defence this season and has already established quite the showreel of super saves. He shouldn’t be too busy against Wolves, however.
RB: Ben White—White has enjoyed a run of starts at right back, impressing with his attacking intention and defensive stability. He’s an excellent deputy to Timber in the rearguard.
CB: Jurriën Timber—The Dutchman was moved centrally against Villa, a position he occupied regularly at Ajax, but he remains a slight doubt for the weekend with a knock that forced him to miss the 3–0 Club Brugge win on Wednesday.
CB: Piero Hincapié—It’s a good thing Arsenal added two more centre backs to their ranks over the summer. Hincapié has provided cover for the injured Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel and Saliba, with the latter the only one with a chance of playing against Wolves.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Riccardo Calafiori is suspended for the clash with Wolves after receiving his fifth yellow card of the league season against Villa. Lewis-Skelly will fill the Italian’s shoes on Saturday.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The Arsenal skipper has flexed his creative muscles since returning from injury and is poised to unlock a Wolves backline that has conceded a whopping 33 goals this season.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spaniard grabbed two assists against Club Brugge, including a lovely far-post cross for Arsenal’s second. He continues to quietly impress in the engine room.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice is another with a question mark over his availability, but the Englishman is expected to have fully recovered from illness for the Wolves clash. Arsenal are reliant on his set-piece deliveries and box-to-box prowess.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Despite Noni Madueke’s midweek brace in Bruges, Saka should return to the starting lineup against Wolves. He’s scored during his last three home matches against the Old Gold and is primed to deliver another blow.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Another ineffective showing from Gyökeres drew frustration against Club Brugge, but the Swede has saved the bulk of his goals for the Emirates this season. If he doesn’t score here, Mikel Merino could be playing up front on merit.
LW: Eberechi Eze—Eze was an unused substitute midweek and appears likely to make the XI against Wolves despite being withdrawn at half time against Villa. Only against Tottenham Hotspur (6) has the Englishman scored more goals than the five fired past Wolves.