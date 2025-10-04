Arsenal Rocked by Fresh Martin Odegaard Injury Against West Ham
Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard was forced off just half an hour into Saturday’s meeting with West Ham United after picking up a fresh injury.
Fitness problems have plagued the Gunners midfielder this season. A shoulder injury picked up in the second game of the season was aggravated just a few weeks later and forced him into a spell on the sidelines.
After a late cameo against Newcastle United, Odegaard shone in Arsenal’s midweek victory over Olympiacos and earned particular praise from manager Mikel Arteta for his impact.
Just as he threatened to build up some momentum for the first time this season, Ødegaard was again sent back to the sidelines after picking up a knee injury against West Ham.
The Norway international suffered a clash of knees with West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville midway through the first half. He initially tried to play through the discomfort but was soon forced to accept defeat.
Arteta replaced Ødegaard with summer signing Martín Zubimendi, who joined opening goalscorer Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze in Arsenal’s midfield trio.
All eyes will now be on whether Ødegaard travels for international duty with Norway. He was called up to Ståle Solbakken’s latest squad but clearly faces a battle to prove his fitness ahead of meetings with Israel and New Zealand.
Arsenal will hope to see their captain afforded two weeks of rest ahead of a return to domestic action against Fulham on October 18.
Even if Ødegaard avoids significant injury, he may be rested for the trip to Craven Cottage in favour of keeping him fresh to face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League three days later. Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion are also on the agenda for Arteta’s side before the end of the month.