Arsenal ‘Consider Shock Move’ for Chelsea Outcast, Low Release Clause Revealed
Arsenal have held initial talks over a shock move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, multiple reports have revealed.
The Gunners are in need of a new backup to David Raya after confirming the departure of Neto, who joined on a season-long loan from Bournemouth last summer.
Espanyol stopper Joan García has been the preferred target for the past 12 months but the in-demand goalkeeper is expected to sign with Barcelona, forcing Arsenal to search for alternative options.
Sky Italy journalist Luca Bendoni first revealed that Arsenal officials are considering launching a move for Kepa this summer, fresh off the back of an impressive loan spell at Bournemouth.
Kepa replaced Neto when he moved to the Vitality Stadium temporarily from Chelsea, rebuilding his reputation through a series of solid performances. The deal agreed with Bournemouth does not include the option for a permanent transfer although Chelsea are known to be eager to find a permanent buyer for the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.
Kepa struggled horribly at Stamford Bridge following his £71.6 million ($91 million) move from Athletic Club in 2018 and has not been first choice for Chelsea since the 2022–23 season, after which he was loaned to Real Madrid and Bournemouth.
With just one year remaining on his contract, Kepa is believed to be available for a fee of just £5 million ($6.8 million) this year.
It is thought that Bournemouth are open to exploring a permanent move for Kepa, who remains a potential target for Real Madrid if they find themselves needing to replace Ukraine international Andriy Lunin—the current backup to Thibaut Courtois, whose departure from Chelsea seven years ago sparked the world-record move for Kepa.
Arsenal do have highly rated 19-year-old Tommy Setford on the books. Signed from Ajax last summer, Mikel Arteta is thought to be a big fan of the teenager but is keen to find some more experience while the youngster continues to develop.