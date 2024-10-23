Arsenal Stars Face Late Fitness Test Ahead of Liverpool Clash
Arsenal faces arguably its toughest test of the season on Sunday welcoming league leader Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners could be without several key players while trying to navigate an early season injury crisis.
According to the Daily Mail, both Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber face late fitness tests ahead of the game to determine their availability. Saka suffered a hamstring injury on international duty for England on Oct. 10. He has yet to feature for Arsenal, let alone be in a matchday squad since suffering the injury. Timber has not played since Oct. 1 as Arsenal manage multiple injuries in defense. Not to mention, William Saliba will miss the game after picking up a red card against Bournemouth.
Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt for the game after being substituted early against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Timber, Saliba, Calafiori all missing the match, on top of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu's injuries, means a makeshift defense will have to stop a Liverpool team that's scored 15 goals through eight games.
Martin Ødegaard is not quite ready for returning though Arteta said he expects the player back before the next international break.
Arsenal faces a tough road in its next five matches in all competitions. The Gunners face Liverpool, Newcastle United, Inter Milan and Chelsea before the November break. Mikel Arteta will have to figure out the best system moving forward as he hopes the squad depth can manage results until players are fit and firing.