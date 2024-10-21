How Many Games Will William Saliba Miss for Arsenal?
Arsenal will be without William Saliba for one of its biggest Premier League matches of the season.
On Oct. 19, Saliba became the third Arsenal player to receive a controversial red card in the Premier League this season. The center-back tangled with Bournemouth's Evanilson as the striker looked to be through on goal, prompting a swift yellow card from referee Rob Jones. Upon a VAR review, though, the official changed his decision and sent Saliba off with a straight red card in the 30th minute.
The red card was the first of Saliba's career and led to a disastrous 2–0 defeat to the Cherries that put Arsenal four points off Liverpool atop the EPL table. Now, the Frenchman must serve his suspension, leaving Mikel Arteta without one of his most reliable players.
Saliba faced up to a three-game suspension for receiving a straight red card, but since his foul was "professional" and not deemed violent or dangerous, he will only miss one Premier League match. The 23-year-old will not be available in Arsenal's upcoming clash with Liverpool on Oct. 27.
The shortened suspension is good news for Arteta's squad, but a major blow with the Reds due at the Emirates. If Arsenal wants to get its Premier League title campaign back on track, then the Gunners need to take all three points from Liverpool, something only Nottingham Forest managed this season.
Without Saliba to line up alongside Gabriel, Arteta must decide who starts in his place. Jakub Kiwior came on against Bournemouth, but the manager could also deploy Riccardo Calafiori or even Jurrien Timber as a center-back against Liverpool.
Saliba is available to play Arsenal's upcoming Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
What is a Professional Foul in Soccer?
A professional foul in soccer is a deliberate, rule-breaking act from a player that gives his/her team an advantage. The most common professional fouls are when players intentionally prevent an opponent from scoring a goal.
Professional fouls, like the one Saliba committed against Evanilson, can result in red cards. However, the Premier League's disciplinary rules state that players must only serve a one-game suspension for the red card as opposed to a three-game ban handed to those who commit violent fouls.
West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, in comparison, faces a lengthy suspension after receiving a red card for kicking Micky van de Ven and the altercation with multiple Tottenham players that followed. The violent conduct behind his red card will see him face much larger consequences than Saliba.