Arsenal Receive Triple Injury Boost vs. Man City, Star Midfielder Still Absent
Arsenal take on Manchester City in a spotlight fixture this weekend in the Premier League as they look to win their third straight game at home to start the season.
Before a ball was kicked in anger, the Gunners received positive news on three key players: William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Ben White after various fitness issues.
Saliba twisted his ankle in the warmup prior to Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool three weeks ago. The French defender tried to play on, but moments into the game he went to ground and Cristhian Mosquera came in. After being included as an unused substitute against Athletic Club in midweek, Saliba returned to the starting XI for the first time since August.
Saka was recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the home opener against Leeds United. After missing multiple games, the England international is on the bench with Noni Madueke still starting. Ben White also returned to the matchday squad after a disjointed start to the new campaign as he looks to get fully fit and challenge Jurrien Timber.
How many minutes Saka gets remains to be seen, but Arteta would be wise to not push his star winger even with Madueke enjoying a positive start.
The only name still missing from the Arsenal team is club captain Martin Ødegaard. The Norwegian midfielder aggravated a shoulder injury against Nottingham Forest last weekend and sat out Arsenal’s European opener. Just as against Athletic Club in the Champions League, Arteta named Mikel Merino in a workmanlike midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.
“My shoulder was very sore, but I’ve just been taking it day by day this week, working hard to hopefully be ready in time for today’s game. It’s the same shoulder that I hurt in the Leeds United game, pretty much the same injury again, so it’s just really bad luck,” Ødegaard said ahead of the Man City game.
Arteta also made the decision to start Leandro Trossard in place of summer signing Eberechi Eze on the left wing. The Belgian was an impact substitute in Europe scoring and assisting off the bench.
Arsenal’s Confirmed Lineup vs. Man City
(4-3-3): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Mikel Merino, Marti Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres, Leandro Trossard.