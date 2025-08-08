SI

Arsenal vs. Athletic Club: Emirates Cup Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal host La Liga outfit Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

Arsenal host Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup serving as their final preseason game of the summer.
Arsenal play host to the Emirates Cup on Saturday afternoon, with Athletic Club aiming to become the first visiting winners since Lyon in 2019.

The Gunners have won this preseason duel three years running, and have triumphed in eight of the 13 iterations since the competition’s inception in 2007. It was once a four-team tournament, but only two teams compete now.

Mikel Arteta has overseen an up-and-down summer in terms of results, with defeats arriving against Tottenham Hotspur and, most recently, Villarreal. Arsenal have beaten AC Milan and Newcastle United, though.

Still, with the new Premier League season just a week out and the Gunners hopeful of going one step beyond in 2025–26, supporters will want to enjoy a convincing performance from their side here.

They’re taking on an Athletic Club outfit that finished fourth in La Liga last season, and were Europa League semifinalists. Despite retaining the services of star winger Nico Williams, the visitors have had a nightmare preseason on the pitch.

They’ve lost their previous five games, including both fixtures with Liverpool on Monday.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Athletic Club Kick-Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, August 9
  • Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

Arsenal vs. Athletic Club Head-to-Head Record (All Games)

This is the first meeting between Arsenal and Athletic Club.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal

Athletic Club

Arsenal 2–3 Villarreal - 06/08/25

Liverpool 3–2 Athletic Club - 04/08/25

Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25

Liverpool 4–1 Athletic Club - 04/08/25

Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25

Racing Santander 2–1 Athletic Club - 30/07/25

Milan 0–1 Arsenal - 23/07/25

PSV Eindhoven 2–1 Athletic Club - 26/07/25

Southampton 1–2 Arsenal - 25/05/25

Alavés 1–0 Athletic Club - 22/07/25

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Athletic Club on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United Kingdom & International

Arsenal.com

Arsenal Team News

Noni Madueke became the sixth new signing to make their Arsenal debut. / IMAGO/News Images

Arteta included Viktor Gyökeres in his starting lineup for the first time against Villarreal, with the Swede coming in for the absent Kai Havertz.

The German is expected to make his return this weekend, and the Arsenal boss is hopeful that Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori will also be fit to make their respective comebacks.

Gabriel and Jurrien Timber earned their first minutes of preseason after sustaining injuries at the end of last season. The former has been out since April with a hamstring injury, while Timber has been sidelined since May.

Noni Madueke was the sixth new signing to make their debut for the club this summer, with the former Chelsea winger featuring off the bench against Villarreal.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Martinelli

Athletic Club Team News

Oihan Sancet
Oihan Sancet is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury. / IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador

Ernesto Valverde split his first-team squad into two for Monday’s double-header against Liverpool, with his teams succumbing to a pair of defeats.

The Athletic boss should opt for a close-to-full-strength starting XI, one that is set to include the Williams brothers. However, the visitors are without star midfielder Oihan Sancet, who picked up a knee injury in Monday’s clash at Anfield. The Spaniard is poised to miss the start of the upcoming campaign.

Benat Prados misses out due to a thigh injury, while Unai Eguiluz is a long-term absentee. He won’t make his first appearance of 2025–26 until the new year.

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Athletic Club predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Simón; Areso, Lekue, Vivian, Gómez; Galarreta, Jauregizar; I. Williams, Berenguer, N. Williams; Guruzeta

Arsenal vs. Athletic Club Score Prediction

It hasn’t been a convincing summer for Arsenal thus far, with Arteta needing to bed in several fresh faces. His game model is expected to change as a result of Gyökeres’s arrival, with the Gunners poised to become more direct and vertical.

That, however, could compromise their defensive security, and they’ve been run ragged in transition at times in preseason. The ease at which Villarreal broke for their third goal on Wednesday should be a serious cause for concern.

Athletic boast a distinct threat out wide, and proved proficient from set-pieces at Anfield on Monday, but the absence of Sancet is significant. Moreover, they’ve so far struggle to earn a positive result in preseason, and expecting them to do so at the Emirates is a big ask.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Athletic Club

James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

