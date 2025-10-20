Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal are hoping to continue their perfect start to the league phase when they host Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
This is just the third meeting between these two clubs, with Atléti previously edging past the Gunners in the 2017–18 Europa League semifinals. It will be the first time Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone have squared off on the touchline, with many expecting a dark arts utopia in north London.
Arsenal have emerged as the favourites to win their first Premier League title in over 20 years, with their chances emboldened by the continuation of Liverpool‘s woes after the October international break. The Gunners, who beat Fulham 1–0 on Saturday, are four points clear of the champions.
Atléti have ran into a few more issues domestically, but a slender victory over Osasuna at the weekend means they’ve won three of their previous four in La Liga after a draw-heavy start. Still, they’re not expected to compete with the Clásico rivals for the title.
In Europe, Simeone’s side first fought back at Anfield but cruelly fell to a late 3–2 defeat before they put five past Eintracht Frankfurt in a rout on home soil. Arsenal, meanwhile, have cruised past Athletic Club and Olympiacos in 2–0 wins.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Tuesday’s Champions League clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, October 21
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
- VAR: Daniele Chiffi (ITA)
Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Arsenal: 0 wins
- Atlético Madrid: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Atlético Madrid 1–0 Arsenal (May 3, 2018) - Europa League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Atlético Madrid
Fulham 0–1 Arsenal - 18/10/25
Atlético Madrid 1–0 Osasuna - 18/10/25
Arsenal 2–0 West Ham - 04/10/25
Atlético Madrid 1–1 (4–2p) Inter - 10/10/25
Arsenal 2–0 Olympiacos - 01/10/25
Celta Vigo 1–1 Atlético Madrid - 05/10/25
Newcastle 1–2 Arsenal - 28/09/25
Atlético Madrid 5–1 Eintracht Frankfurt - 30/09/25
Port Vale 0–2 Arsenal - 24/09/25
Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid - 27/09/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
- MORE: Full List of Champions League Broadcasters Around the World
Arsenal Team News
The quick turnaround from Saturday’s win at Fulham means Arsenal’s injury situation hasn’t changed all that much, but Piero Hincapié should be back in the matchday squad.
The Ecuadorian international joined the club on Deadline Day, but has played just once due to an injury. Mikel Arteta suggested he’d be back at the weekend, but the defender was absent.
Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus are all still out for the hosts.
If Arteta opts to rotate, Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino are ready to come into the XI, as could Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Merino; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.
Atlético Madrid Team News
Summer addition Johnny Cardoso will miss out because of an ankle injury, but the USMNT international is the visitors’ only known absentee.
Simeone will set his team out to suffer on Tuesday night. He’ll double-up on Bukayo Saka and pack his midfield with workhorses in a bid to match Arsenal’s engine room. Up top, Julián Alvarez is the biggest threat against the Gunners’ stern defence.
Giuliano Simeone and Conor Gallagher could come back into the Atléti team, while Thiago Almada has made a case for a start after scoring the winner against Osasuna on Saturday. Alexander Sørloth has primarily been used off the bench since joining the club, but it’d make sense to start him at the Emirates.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone; Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sørloth.
Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid Score Prediction
Arsenal may not be spectacular, but they are formidable. Arteta’s defensive structure has proven to be almost impossible to bypass at the start of 2025–26, with David Raya earning another clean sheet amid a quiet performance at Craven Cottage.
Simeone’s Atléti, in combination with the set-piece reliant Gunners, could ensure Tuesday’s bout is borderline unwatchable, but they do have a knack for wreaking havoc on these sorts of nights. We should expect the unexpected with the visitors, who could trouble the hosts more than projected.
However, Arsenal’s current groove means they’re unlikely to succumb on home soil. Their ability to sustain pressure will eventually tell.