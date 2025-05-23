Arsenal vs. Barcelona: Five UEFA Women’s Champions League Records to Know
It will all come down to Arsenal vs. Barcelona at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. One of those teams will be crowned the 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League champion on Saturday.
While lifting the trophy is the ultimate goal, breaking records along the way is often a calling card of the best teams.
So, here are some records to be aware of ahead of the biggest night in women's European soccer.
Five UEFA Women's Champions League Records to Know
Most goals scored in a campaign: 45
Heading into the final, Barcelona has scored 44 goals in the 2024-25 Champions League. The Catalans are just one behind the record for goals scored in a single campaign, which was set by Wolfsburg in 2013-14.
On its way to lifting the trophy in 2014, Wolfsburg smashed Estonian side Pärnu 27–0 over two legs in the round of 32. Wolfsburg went on to score five goals against both Malmö and Barcelona, four against Turbine Potsdam, before scoring four more in the final against Tyresö.
Wolfsburg technically averaged more goals per game with five, compared to Barcelona's current tally of 4.4. Wolfsburg played nine matches during that title-winning campaign, entering the competition in the round of 32.
The final against Arsenal will be Barcelona's 11th match of the 2024-25 Champions League. Barcelona scored 26 goals in the group stage, before then hitting 10 past Wolfsburg and eight past Chelsea across the two-legged knockout rounds.
Clàudia Pina (10) and Ewa Pajor (seven) are the players to watch when it comes to Barcelona adding to their near-record goals tally.
Most matches played in a campaign: 15
Having started the 2024-25 Champions League in the first round of qualifying, Arsenal is set to play a record 15th match in a single campaign. The previous mark was 13, set by the victorious Lyon team of 2021-22.
Arsenal is also the first team to reach the Champions League final after entering the competition in the first round of qualifying.
The final will be Arsenal's 125th Champions League match, which is the second-most after only Lyon, who have played 152. Arsenal's win total of 73 is also only beaten by Lyon (119).
For Barcelona, the final will be the Catalans' 100th Champions League match. They are now the fourth team in the competition's history to reach the landmark after Lyon, Arsenal and Wolfsburg. Barcelona fans will hope 100 is a lucky number.
Most consecutive final appearances: 5
This will be Barcelona's fifth consecutive Champions League final appearance, equaling a record set by Lyon from 2015 until 2020. Barcelona has won three of the past four titles, dropping the 2021-22 final to Lyon 3-1.
Most years between titles: 7
After triumphing in 2008, Frankfurt waited seven years to lift the Champions League trophy again in 2015. For now, that is the record for the most years between titles.
Arsenal has waited 18 years to return to the Champions League final, with its only other appearance coming in 2007 when they defeated Umeå 1–0. Should Arsenal defeat Barcelona on Saturday, then that record would be broken.
Most titles: 8
Lyon's eight Champions League titles are the most of any team, followed by Frankfurt with four and then Barcelona with three. Umeå, Turbine Potsdam and Wolfsburg have all won the competition twice.
Barcelona is targeting a third consecutive Champions League title. Should the Catalans do that, they will become just the second team, after Lyon, to achieve such a feat.
However, Barcelona would need to win two more consecutive titles to equal Lyon's record of winning five Champions League trophies in a row (2015-2020).