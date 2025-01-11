Arsenal vs. Manchester United: All Time Head to Head Record
Arsenal and Manchester United will face one another in the FA Cup third round on Sunday in the latest iteration of a historic rivalry between two of English football's most successful teams.
These are the competition's two most successful sides, with no team having won more than Arsenal's 14 FA Cup trophies, while Manchester United are the current holders of the trophy, after defeating local rivals Manchester City in the final for their 13th FA Cup triumph in 2023-24.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal and Manchester United have played against each other a grand total of 251 times since their first meeting in 1894, when Manchester United were known as Newton Heath, and Arsenal were called Woolwich Arsenal.
Manchester United have more victories than Arsenal when the two teams have played each other, with 101 wins to the Gunners' 90.
All-time Arsenal - Manchester United head to head in all competitions
Match Results
Number of occasions
Arsenal Wins
90
Manchester United wins
101
Draws
50
However, the Red Devils have lost their last four matches against the Gunners, since beating Arsenal 3-1 back in September 2022. This includes United's 2-0 Premier League loss at the Emirates in early December, which was Ruben Amorim's first loss since taking charge as head coach.
Both clubs have met 16 times in the FA Cup, with Manchester United managing eight wins against the Gunners, one more than Arsenal's seven over the Red Devils.
United won 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in January 2019 the previous time both sides met each other in the FA Cup.
Arsenal, though, have previously defeated United on the two occasions both teams have competed in the FA Cup final, in 1979 and in 2005.
Arsenal - Manchester United FA Cup head to head record
Match results
Number of occasions
Arsenal wins
7
Manchester United wins
8
Draws
1 (in 1999, went to a replay)
READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE