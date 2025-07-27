Arsenal vs. Newcastle: How to Watch Pre-Season Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal’s summer tour of the Far East is underway, and they may be looking to take advantage of some potential Newcastle jetlag when the two teams meet in Singapore on Sunday.
The Gunners have ventured to the opposite side of the world this summer, having previously enjoyed trips to the United States. Their pre-season schedule started with a serene 1–0 victory over a very Massimilano Allegri-led Milan on Wednesday, with Bukayo Saka scoring the game’s only goal.
An uptick will be expected from Arsenal here against a Newcastle team that were thumped 4–0 by Celtic last weekend.
The Magpies are without Alexander Isak on tour, while Mikel Arteta has added another defender to his ranks in Cristhian Mosquera after three new signings made their debuts against the Rossoneri.
Here is how to watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Milan vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Kallang, Singapore
- Venue: Singapore National Stadium
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Kick-off time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle on TV and Live Stream
The fixture is accessible around the world, largely thanks to arsenal.com and Mags+.
For £4.99 ($6.70) with the Early Bird package, you can watch the game via Arsenal’s official website. However, this deal expires at 9 a.m. (BST) on Sunday, 27 July. It’ll then cost £6.99 ($9.40) to stream. An individual match pass with Mags+ costs £6.99 ($9.40).
Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Network will stream Sunday’s friendly in the United States. Paramount+ is a subscription service which costs $7.99 a month.
Disney+ and ESPN are the routes to go down for Mexican supporters.
What Next for Arsenal and Newcastle?
The 2025–26 Premier League season will come around in no time, with Matchday 1 just a few weeks away.
Before Arsenal think about their trip to Old Trafford and Newcastle consider their tricky challenge to Aston Villa, the two teams have several more pre-season fixtures to navigate.
The Gunners have the first-ever North London derby played overseas up next, ahead of clashes against La Liga opposition in Villarreal and Athletic Club back at the Emirates. They face Athletic in the Emirates Cup.
Newcastle are out in the Far East for a little while longer. They have two games in South Korea after Sunday’s friendly, first taking on a K-League XI before meeting Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul. Their summer schedule concludes against Atlético Madrid at St. James’ Park.