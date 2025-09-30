Arsenal vs. Olympiacos: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal are hoping to continue their bright start to the season when they take on Olympiacos for the 13th time since 2009 on Wednesday night.
Arsenal supporters had grown sick of the sight of the Greek giants after they infamously knocked them out of the Europa League in 2020 under Mikel Arteta’s watch, although Arsenal enacted revenge in the round of 16 the following year.
Their upcoming fixture arrives on a grander stage, but the stakes are pretty low at the start of the Champions League league phase. Arsenal’s campaign started with a mature 2–0 victory away at Athletic Club, while Olympiacos were frustrated by competition newbies Pafos FC in a goalless stalemate.
While the Greeks were Conference League champions in 2024 and are led by a Europa League-winning coach in José Luis Mendilibar, they’ve persistently struggled to assert themselves among the continent’s aristocracy.
The visitors lead the Greek Super League through six games, but they’ve got their work cut out if they’re to repeat their heroics of 2020 here against an Arsenal side that have since evolved into one of Europe’s best.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Wednesday’s Champions League clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Olympiacos Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, October 1
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
- VAR: Sören Storks (GER)
Arsenal vs. Olympiacos Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 3 wins
- Olympiacos: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Arsenal 0–1 Olympiacos (March 18, 2021) - Europa League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Olympiacos
Newcastle 1–2 Arsenal - 28/09/25
Olympiacos 3–2 Levadiakos - 27/09/25
Port Vale 0–2 Arsenal - 24/09/25
Asteras Tripolis 1–2 Olympiacos - 24/09/25
Arsenal 1–1 Man City - 21/09/25
Panathinaikos 1–1 Olympiacos - 21/09/25
Athletic Club 0–2 Arsenal - 16/09/25
Olympiacos 0–0 Pafos - 17/09/25
Arsenal 3–0 Nottingham Forest - 13/09/25
Olympiacos 5–0 Panserraikos - 13/09/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Olympiacos on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal Team News
Captain Martin Ødegaard has been dealing with a shoulder injury at the start of 2025–26, but he made his return off the bench against Newcastle and made a difference during his brief cameo, teeing up Gabriel’s winner.
Ødegaard could return to the starting XI here, while Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly should offer Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori respite, respectively. Piero Hincapié wasn’t involved in Tuesday’s training session and is unlikely to play.
The Gunners are still without Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke in attack.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Olympiacos (4-3-3): Raya; White, Mosuqera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nørgaard, Ødegaard, Merino; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.
Olympiacos Team News
The visitors head to the Emirates with almost a full complement of players available, with veteran Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk and Lorenzo Scipioni the only known absentees.
Many will be familiar with Daniel Podence down the left as a result of his stint with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but two other notable names, Remy Cabella and Yusuf Yazıcı, aren’t available as they weren’t included in Mendilibar’s league phase squad.
32-year-old Moroccan striker Ayoub El-Kaabi will lead Olympiacos’s line on Wednesday night. Arsenal supporters will be pleased to know that Youssef El-Arabi is long gone.
Olympiacos Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Olympiacos predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Paschalakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Garcia, Hezze; Strefezza, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi.
Arsenal vs. Olympiacos Score Prediction
Mikel Arteta can rotate handily for a Champions League bout and still put out an XI that would likely compete towards the top of the Premier League, such is the strength in depth Arsenal now boast.
The Gunners overcame another psychological hurdle by winning late at St. James’ Park on Sunday, and there’s no overlooking the good feeling surrounding the club at the moment.
They have an imperious home record in this competition under Arteta, and it’s hard to envisage anything but a comfortable victory for Arsenal here.
Prediction: Arsenal 4–0 Olympiacos