Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos: Six Changes From Newcastle Win
Off the back of an excellent weekend, Arsenal are in midweek Champions League action against a familiar foe.
While the Gunners haven’t encountered Olympiacos since 2021, these two sides have faced off 12 times since 2009.
Mikel Arteta’s side started their continental campaign with an impressive 2–0 victory at Athletic Club, requiring help from the bench to get over the line, while their opponents were frustrated by competition newbies Pafos FC, who held Olympiacos to a goalless draw despite playing much of the contest with ten men.
José Luis Mendilibar’s side doubtless has pedigree and a history of success at the Emirates, but this is an almighty challenge, even against an Arsenal side that’s set to be heavily rotated from Sunday’s win.
Here’s how the Gunners could line up on Wednesday night.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Arteta will surely shuffle his pack from St. James’ Park, but No. 1 Raya is unlikely to get a rest.
RB: Ben White—Jurriën Timber was superb at the weekend, and Arteta will surely offer him respite by welcoming White back into his starting XI.
CB: Cristhian Mosquera—The summer arrival was backed to start at St. James’ Park, but his sliced clearance led to the corner from which Newcastle scored. A half-time withdrawal ensued. Still, William Saliba can put his feet up ahead of the weekend.
CB: Gabriel—Piero Hincapié’s continued absence means Gabriel is unlikely to come out of the team off the back of his heroics on Tyneside.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—There haven’t been too many opportunities for the youngster at the start of 2025–26, but he‘s a sure bet to come into the XI on Wednesday.
CM: Christian Nørgaard—Arsenal don’t require anything spectacular from Nørgaard. They just need him to stay fit and come in for Martín Zubimendi when called upon.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino’s header ignited Arsenal’s comeback at the weekend, and he could be rewarded with a return to the starting lineup in midweek.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—It’s been a slow start to the new season for Ødegaard, who’s been set back by a shoulder injury. However, we caught a glimpse of the captain at his best during his cameo at St. James’. He looks ready for a start.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Ethan Nwaneri is another option for Arteta, but the boss has utilised the Hale End starlet centrally so far this season. So Saka, who’s still building up his fitness, may get the nod again. He’ll fancy having a productive night.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gyökeres’s display was encouraging on Sunday, and the boss will doubtless be pleased with the number of shots he was able to get off. He’ll be given the chance to cash in on Wednesday.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The spritely winger played a key role off the bench in Arsenal’s Gameweek 1 triumph, but Leandro Trossard has been preferred to Martinelli as of late. He’s already halfway there in terms of matching his record single-season Champions League goal tally.