Full List of Ballon d'Or 2024 Nominees
The full list of Ballon d'Or 2024 nominees features the best players in the world, but also a few interesting snubs.
Every year, soccer's most prestigious award ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of the sport's elite players, clubs and now, managers. From Euro 2024 and Copa América 2024 champions to the reigning Champions League winners, the nominees are at the top of their game for both club and country.
For the first time since 2003, though, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were not included among the nominees. Real Madrid's Rodrygo was also left off the shortlist.
Let's take a look at every individual and club up for an award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Oct. 28, 2024.
Men's Ballon d'Or 2024 Nominees
- Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Turkey, Inter)
- Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)
- Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
- Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)
- Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)
- Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
- Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)
- Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)
- Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)
- Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)
- Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
- Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter )
- Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)
- Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
- Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)
- Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)
- Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
- Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
- Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)
- Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
- William Saliba (France, Arsenal)
- Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
- Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
- Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)
- Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
The winner of the Men's Ballon d'Or goes to the best male player voted by a panel of soccer journalists representing the top 100 countries in the FIFA Men's Rankings.
Vinicius Júnior was the overwhelming favorite to win his first ever Ballon d'Or for his role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League titles in the 2023–24 season, but Rodri has since emerged as another top contender thanks to his contributions to Manchester City's Premier League title and Spain's Euro 2024 victory.
Women's Ballon d'Or 2024 Nominees
- Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)
- Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)
- Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)
- Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)
- Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)
- Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
- Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
- Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)
- Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern Munich)
- Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)
- Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)
- Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)
- Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)
- Lauren James (England, Chelsea)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
- Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
- Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)
- Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)
- Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)
- Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)
- Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)
- Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)
- Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)
- Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern Munich)
- Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)
- Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)
- Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
- Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)
- Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern Munich)
The winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or goes to the best female soccer player as voted by a panel of women's soccer journalists representing the top 50 countries in the FIFA Women's Ranking.
All signs point to Aitana Bonmatí retaining the Women's Ballon d'Or after winning the Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina and Spanish Women's Super Cup with Barcelona.
Yashin Trophy 2024 Nominees
- Diogo Costa (Portugal, Porto)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)
- Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund)
- Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)
- Mike Maignan (France, Milan)
- Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia, Valencia)
- Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
- Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)
- Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)
- Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)
Those who determine the Men's Ballon d'Or winner will also award the Yashin Trophy to the sport's best goalkeeper.
Emiliano Martinez is the favorite to take home the prize for a second consecutive year after conceding just one goal in Argentina's successful Copa América title defense.
Kopa Trophy 2024 Nominees
- Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)
- Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina, Manchester United)
- Arda Güler (Turkey, Real Madrid)
- Karim Konaté (Ivory Coast, Salzburg)
- Kobbie Mainoo (England, Manchester United)
- João Neves (Portugal, Benfica / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Savinho (Brazil, Girona / Manchester City)
- Mathys Tel (France, Bayern Munich)
- Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
- Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
A jury of former Ballon d'Or winners vote for the winner of the Kopa Trophy, an award that goes to the best soccer player under the age of 21.
Lamine Yamal left Germany with the Young Player of the Tournament award for his breakout performance for Spain at Euro 2024, and just might add the Kopa Trophy to his cabinet three months later.
Men's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 Nominees
- Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)
- Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)
- Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy, Atalanta)
- Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)
- Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina national team)
Every coach has the silverware to back up his claim to the new award, but Xabi Alonso's work with Bayer Leverkusen cannot be understated. The club became the first team to go undefeated in a Bundesliga campaign and enjoyed a 51-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.
Women's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 Nominees
- Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais / Chelsea)
- Arthur Elias (Brazil, Corinthians / Brazil national team)
- Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona / Washington Spirit)
- Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)
- Filipa Patão (Portugal, Benfica)
- Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)
Emma Hayes has a strong case for the Women's Coach of the Year award after leading Chelsea to its fifth consecutive WSL title and the U.S. women's national team to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
Men's Club of the Year 2024 Nominees
- Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
- Girona (Spain)
- Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
- Manchester City (England)
- Real Madrid (Spain)
Real Madrid is the favorite to take home the Men's Club of the Year trophy.
Women's Club of the Year 2024 Nominees
- Barcelona (Spain)
- Chelsea (England)
- NJ/NY Gotham (USA)
- Olympique Lyonnais (France)
- Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Barcelona successfully defended its Women's Champions League title, putting the club at the top of women's soccer yet again.