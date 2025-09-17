Ballon d’Or 2017: Winner, Nominees, Voting Breakdown
The 2017 Ballon d’Or ceremony marked the final year just the men’s award was handed out as more awards were introduced the following year.
The 62nd annual award was given to Cristiano Ronaldo for the fifth time matching Lionel Messi at the time. While history has unfolded with the Argentine overtaking his Portuguese rival, two of the greatest players of all time battled it out each year for the award over multiple years. The 2017 Ballon d’Or also marks the last, and perhaps final time, Ronaldo won the award.
Here’s how the voting played out at the 2017 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2017 Winner
Place
Player
Team
Points
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
946
2
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
670
3
Neymar Jr.
Barcelona / PSG
361
4
Gianluigi Buffon
Juventus
221
5
Luka Modrić
Real Madrid
84
6
Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid
71
7
Kylian Mbappé
Monaco / PSG
48
8
N’Golo Kanté
Chelsea
47
9
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
45
10
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
36
11
Edinson Cavani
PSG
32
12
Isco
Real Madrid
28
13
Luis Suárez
Barcelona
27
14
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
25
15
Paulo Dybala
Juventus
23
16
Marcelo
Real Madrid
21
17
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
20
18
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
17
19
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
16
20
David de Gea
Manchester United
15
T-21
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Borussia Dortmund
14
T-21
Leonardo Bonucci
Juventus / Milan
14
23
Sadio Mané
Liverpool
10
24
Radamel Falcao
Monaco
9
25
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
7
26
Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
4
27
Mats Hummels
Bayern Munich
3
28
Edin Džeko
Roma
2
T-29
Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool
0
T-29
Dries Mertens
Napoli
0
Ronaldo might have walked away with the award, but seven Real Madrid players in total were shortlisted in 2017 including club legends Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Luka Modrić. Los Blancos were in the middle of their Champions League three-peat given the Ballon d’Or previously was awarded at the end of a calendar year. Ronaldo and company went on to defeat Liverpool in Kyiv, Ukraine later that season marking four European trophies in the 2010s.
Ronaldo beat Messi by 276 points while both were joined by Neymar Jr. and Gianluigi Buffon to receive over 100 points.
2017 also marks the final ceremony in which just the men’s Ballon d’Or was given out. The following year, the women’s Ballon d’Or and Kopa Trophy are created given to the best woman footballer and the best young player in the world.
The following ceremony in 2018 marked a historic year in the award’s annals snapping a streak of dominance by Ronaldo and Messi.