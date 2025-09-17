SI

Ballon d’Or 2017: Winner, Nominees, Voting Breakdown

2017 marked the last time Cristiano Ronaldo won the prestigious award.

Max Mallow

Cristiano Ronaldo won five Ballon d’Or awards in his career.
/ Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The 2017 Ballon d’Or ceremony marked the final year just the men’s award was handed out as more awards were introduced the following year.

The 62nd annual award was given to Cristiano Ronaldo for the fifth time matching Lionel Messi at the time. While history has unfolded with the Argentine overtaking his Portuguese rival, two of the greatest players of all time battled it out each year for the award over multiple years. The 2017 Ballon d’Or also marks the last, and perhaps final time, Ronaldo won the award.

Here’s how the voting played out at the 2017 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2017 Winner

Place

Player

Team

Points

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

946

2

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

670

3

Neymar Jr.

Barcelona / PSG

361

4

Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus

221

5

Luka Modrić

Real Madrid

84

6

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

71

7

Kylian Mbappé

Monaco / PSG

48

8

N’Golo Kanté

Chelsea

47

9

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

45

10

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

36

11

Edinson Cavani

PSG

32

12

Isco

Real Madrid

28

13

Luis Suárez

Barcelona

27

14

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

25

15

Paulo Dybala

Juventus

23

16

Marcelo

Real Madrid

21

17

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

20

18

Antoine Griezmann

Atlético Madrid

17

19

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

16

20

David de Gea

Manchester United

15

T-21

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund

14

T-21

Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus / Milan

14

23

Sadio Mané

Liverpool

10

24

Radamel Falcao

Monaco

9

25

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid

7

26

Jan Oblak

Atlético Madrid

4

27

Mats Hummels

Bayern Munich

3

28

Edin Džeko

Roma

2

T-29

Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool

0

T-29

Dries Mertens

Napoli

0

Ronaldo might have walked away with the award, but seven Real Madrid players in total were shortlisted in 2017 including club legends Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Luka Modrić. Los Blancos were in the middle of their Champions League three-peat given the Ballon d’Or previously was awarded at the end of a calendar year. Ronaldo and company went on to defeat Liverpool in Kyiv, Ukraine later that season marking four European trophies in the 2010s.

Ronaldo beat Messi by 276 points while both were joined by Neymar Jr. and Gianluigi Buffon to receive over 100 points.

2017 also marks the final ceremony in which just the men’s Ballon d’Or was given out. The following year, the women’s Ballon d’Or and Kopa Trophy are created given to the best woman footballer and the best young player in the world.

The following ceremony in 2018 marked a historic year in the award’s annals snapping a streak of dominance by Ronaldo and Messi.

Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an associate editor for Sports Illustrated, primarily working on the SI FC brand.

