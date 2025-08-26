Ballon d’Or 2019 Winners: Full List
The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony was a historic event in many regards.
Taking place in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, football’s biggest names gathered to celebrate the best and brightest players in the sport. It was one of the closest votes in the history of the award with Lionel Messi just pipping Virgil van Dijk to the award.
Also, it was the first time since the 2010 ceremony that Cristiano Ronaldo finished outside the top two. The Portuguese and Real Madrid legend finished third during his time with Juventus.
The Yashin Trophy, the award for best goalkeeper in the world, was given out for the first time in 2019 as well.
Here’s the full list of winners from the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
2019 Ballon d’Or Results: Winners and Nominees
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2019 Winner
- T-28: Donny van de Beek (Ajax, Netherlands)
- T-28: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)
- T-28: João Félix (Benfica / Atlético Madrid, Portugal)
- T-26: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool, Netherlands)
- T-26: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)
- T-24: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona, Germany)
- T-24: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Senegal)
- 23: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur, France)
- 22: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur, South Korea)
- T-20: Dušan Tadić (Ajax, Serbia)
- T-20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, Gabon)
- 19: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England)
- 18: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid / Barcelona, France)
- 17: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, Brazil)
- 16: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City, Argentina)
- 15: Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax / Juventus, Netherlands)
- 14: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
- 13: Eden Hazard (Chelsea / Real Madrid, Belgium)
- 12: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, England)
- 11: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax / Barcelona, Netherlands)
- 10: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)
- 9: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)
- 8: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)
- 7: Alisson (Liverpool, Brazil)
- 6: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- 5: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
- 4: Sadio Mané (Liverpool, Senegal)
- 3: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Portugal)
- 2: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
- 1: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Argentina)
Messi’s 2019 Ballon d’Or stands tall for two reasons: it was his sixth award breaking his tie with Cristiano Ronaldo, and it was also the last time he accepted the award as a Barcelona player.
His closest competitor for the honor wasn’t Ronaldo though, who was with Juventus at the time. Instead, it was Liverpool defender Van Dijk helping Liverpool to a Champions League title. One of the most transformative signings in recent history as Liverpool went on to win the Premier League trophy in 2019–20.
Women’s Ballon d’Or 2019 Winner
- 20: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon, France)
- 19: Sofia Jakobsson (Tacón, Sweden)
- T-16: Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)
- T-16: Nilla Fischer (Linköping, Sweden)
- T-16: Kosovare Asllani (Tacón, Sweden)
- T-14: Lieke Martens (Barcelona, Netherlands)
- T-14: Pernille Harder (VfL Wolfsburg, Denmark)
- 13: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns, United States)
- 12: Sari van Veenendaal (Atlético Madrid, Netherlands)
- 11: Amandine Henry (Lyon, France)
- 10: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon, Germany)
- 9: Ellen White (Manchester City, England)
- 8: Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit, United States)
- 7: Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars / Chelsea, Australia)
- 6: Wendie Renard (Lyon, France)
- 5: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, Netherlands)
- 4: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway)
- 3: Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride, United States)
- 2: Lucy Bronze (Lyon, England)
- 1: Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC, United States)
U.S. women’s national team legend Megan Rapinoe won the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the second time the prize was awarded. She was, and still is the only American player to win the honor.
Yashin Trophy 2019 Winner
- 10: Samir Handanović (Inter Milan, Slovenia)
- 9: Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus, Poland)
- 8: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, Spain)
- 7: André Onana (Ajax, Cameroon)
- 6: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)
- 5: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur, France)
- 4: Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid, Slovenia)
- 3: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
- 2: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona, Germany)
- 1: Alisson (Liverpool, Brazil)
Much like Van Dijk, Alisson is credited for taking Liverpool over the line under Jürgen Klopp. The Brazilian goalkeeper captured the Yashin Trophy for the first and only time, though he lays claim to being the inaugural winner of the award.
Kopa Trophy 2019 Winner
- T-9: Lee Kang-in (Valencia, South Korea)
- T-9: Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal, Nigeria)
- 8: Moise Kean (Juventus / Everton, Italy)
- T-6: Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)
- T-6: Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal, France)
- 5: Andriy Lunin (Leganés / Valladolid, Ukraine)
- 4: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
- 3: João Félix (Benfica / Atlético Madrid, Portugal)
- 2: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, England)
- 1: Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax / Juventus, Netherlands)
Former Ajax star, now of Manchester United, Matthijs de Ligt won the second-ever Kopa Trophy beating out the likes of Jadon Sancho, João Félix and even Vinícius Júnior.