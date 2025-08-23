Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player in History to Reach Legendary Goal Milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo reached the century mark with Al Nassr, adding yet another goalscoring record to his name.
The Portuguese icon is now the first player in football history to score 100 goals for four different clubs. Ronaldo reached the milestone in his first stint with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr.
It only took 113 appearances in a yellow shirt for the 40-year-old to hit the century mark for the fourth time at the club level. Ronaldo bagged his 100th goal for Al Nassr from the spot in the Saudi Super Cup final, but it was not enough to lift his team to silverware.
Jorge Jesus’s men fell 5–3 to Al Ahli in a penalty shootout, denying Ronaldo of his first major trophy in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now lost three consecutive finals since joining Al Nassr in Dec. 2022.
Despite the defeat on the day, Ronaldo’s individual accomplishment is a small consolation. No other player has found the same level of success in front of goal as the Real Madrid legend.
Check out Ronaldo’s prolific goalscoring resume at the club level below:
Club
Appearances
Goals
Al Nassr
113
100
Juventus
134
101
Real Madrid
438
451
Manchester United
346
145
Ronaldo found his most success at Real Madrid, where the Portugal captain became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. He helped the Spanish giants win 16 trophies in his eight years with the team, including four Champions League titles.
Beyond his club milestones, Ronaldo has also scored 138 goals in 221 appearances for the Portugal national team. The forward has now hit the century mark five separate times in his legendary career.
Ronaldo is on pace to become the first player in history to score 1,000 goals. The forward committed his future to Al Nassr through 2027, giving himself the next two seasons to achieve more individual success. The Portugal international will also hope to finally lead the team to silverware.