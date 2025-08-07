Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Coach of the Year Nominees
Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick will go head-to-head to be named Men’s Team Coach of the Year at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony. Sarina Wiegman is the favourite to secure the women’s equivalent.
The nominees for the best coach in men’s and women’s football over the past year have been revealed, with the awards to be handed out among the rest of the prizes at the annual event on September at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
Enrique leads a strong coast for the men’s award, having overseen Paris Saint-Germain’s landmark Champions League triumph in May. PSG became the first French team in 32 years to win Europe’s biggest club competition, doing so as part of a historic treble.
Flick enjoyed great success at Barcelona too, delivering the club’s first-ever domestic treble in his first year in the job—never before had the Catalans won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España all in the same season.
Arne Slot is named on the five-strong shortlist after taking Liverpool to Premier League glory in his debut year, replacing Anfield legend Jürgen Klopp last summer.
In a similar vein, Antonio Conte’s first season with Napoli secured the club the Serie A title, securing victory from under the nose of Inter in the final moments of the campaign.
Enzo Maresca’s double trophy-winning season straight off the bat at Chelsea has also earned him a nomination. The Italian, previously mentored by Pep Guardiola, guided the Blues to glory in both the UEFA Conference League and newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup.
There is a similarly strong shortlist for the Women’s Team Coach of the Year, although few might look beyond the aforementioned Wiegman after steering England to victory at Euro 2025. The Lionesses fought back from the brink of elimination twice to reach a fifth successive major final and took revenge on world champions Spain with a penalty shootout win in the final.
The Dutchwoman faces competition from Arsenal boss Renée Slegers, who took the Gunners to Champions League glory seven months after initially being appointed interim coach. Arsenal beat the odds by defeating Barcelona in the final and remain the only English team to win the trophy.
Sonia Bompastor’s undefeated domestic treble with Chelsea, winning the WSL, FA Cup and League Cup, also make her a strong contender.
With Brazil, Arthur Elias won this year’s Copa América during the summer, their ninth continental title out of a possible 10 overall since the competition launched in 1991.
Justine Madugu completes the nominees, having won the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria last month, a landmark 10th title for the country.
Men’s Team Coach of the Year 2025 Nominees in Full
Coach
Team
Antonio Conte
Napoli
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain
Hansi Flick
Barcelona
Enzo Maresca
Chelsea
Arne Slot
Liverpool
Women’s Team Coach of the Year 2025 Nominees in Full
Coach
Team
Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea
Arthur Elias
Brazil
Justine Madugu
Nigeria
Renée Slegers
Arsenal
Sarina Wiegman
England