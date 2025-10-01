Barcelona 1–2 Paris Saint-Germain: Player Ratings as Goncalo Ramos Buries Barcelona
In one of the most anticipated games of the Champions League league phase, Paris Saint-Germain went into Montjuic and defeated Barcelona 2–1 thanks to Gonçalo Ramos’s 90th-minute winner.
With both teams fighting for control in the early exchanges, it was Lamine Yamal who stood out above the rest. Yamal played a beautiful trivela pass for Ferran Torres, who went around Lucas Chevalier but his shot was blocked near the goal line by Ilya Zabarnyi to deny Barcelona from taking an early lead.
Hansi Flick’s side incessant pressing eventually paid off. Vitinha gave away possession and Pedri went off running. He played the ball out wide to Marcus Rashford who sent a brilliant cross for Torres to tap-in the ball past Chevalier to give the hosts the lead in the 19th minute.
The reigning champions answered before halftime. Nuno Mendes, PSG’s best player of the first half, took off on a darting run, leaving players behind until he threaded a pass to Senny Mayulu. The youngster sent Wojciech Szczęsny the wrong way to bury the equalizer for the Parisians.
Luis Enrique’s side were the better team coming out of the break. Szczęsny had to make a couple of key saves to keep the game level. Then, the visitors caught a break when Achraf Hakimi blocked a shot from Dani Olmo that had already gone past Chevalier and nearly went in for Barça’s second.
The game became a rocky, hard-fought affair for much of the last 30 minutes, with scoring opportunities hard to come by and with clear signs of fatigue setting in for both teams.
Lee Kang-in nearly scored a winner with 10 minutes to go in the game. The South Korea international cut in from the right, avoiding defenders and firing a shot that slammed the post. Still, the Parisians looked like the better side in the final minutes.
When a draw seemed inevitable, Hakimi took off down the right wing and sent in a deadly cross that left Gonçalo Ramos alone against Szczęsny. The Portugal international kept his cool and scored the match-winner in the 90th minute.
Barcelona were nowhere near their best on the night, especially in the second half. It’s a huge wake-up call for Flick’s side, as PSG, without a number of their stars, shined a spotlight on their weaknesses.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
6.2
RB: Jules Koundé
5.7
CB: Eric García
7.2
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7
LB: Gerard Martín
7.1
CM: Frenkie de Jong
6
CM: Pedri
7.5
RW: Pedri
7.2
AM: Dani Olmo
6
LW: Marcus Rashford
7.4
ST: Ferran Torres
7.6
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (72’ for Rahford)
6.1
SUB: Marc Casadó (72’ for Olmo)
6.1
SUB: Alejandro Balde (72’ for Martín)
6.2
SUB: Marc Bernal (79’ for Pedri)
6.1
SUB: Andreas Christensen (86’ for García)
N/A
Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Eder Aller (GK), Jofre Torrents, Antonio Fernández, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Dro Fernández, Roony Bardghji.
Paris Saint-Germain Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Lucas Chevalier
6.3
RB: Achraf Hakimi
8.2
CB: Ilya Zabarnyi
7.8
CB: Willian Pacho
7.2
LB: Nuno Mendes
8.1
CM: Warren Zaire-Emery
6.5
CM: Vitinha
7.2
CM: Fabián Ruíz
7.1
RW: Ibrahim Mbaye
7.3
ST: Senny Mayulu
7.8
LW: Bradley Barcola
7.3
SUB: Lucas Hernández (65’ for Mbaye)
6.3
SUB: Gonçalo Ramos (72’ for Ruíz)
7.2
SUB: Kang-In Lee (80’ for Mayulu)
7.2
SUB: Quentin Ndjantou (80’ for Barcola)
6
Subs not used: Matvéi Safónov (GK), Renato Marin (GK), Lucas Beraldo, Mathis Jangeal.
Player of the Match: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)