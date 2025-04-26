Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Kounde's Extra-Time Winner Clinches Copa del Rey
Barcelona are Copa del Rey champions after defeating Real Madrid 3–2 in extra-time in a thrilling final.
Ferland Mendy's return to the pitch from injury lasted only 10 minutes, with the Frenchman presumably re-aggravating his injury. Nothing else went much better during the opening minutes for Real Madrid, as Barcelona dominated from the get-go.
Before the 30 minute mark, Barcelona found the breakthrough. Pedri sent Lamine Yamal running down the wing with a precise long pass, the teenager held onto the ball and entered the box, attracting even more defenders towards him, until he calmly set-up an unmarked, charging Pedri, who fired a perfect strike from outside the box to put Barça ahead.
Carlo Ancelotti turned to his bench, bringing on Kylian Mbappé for the second half and it immediately paid off. Real Madrid's high-press began frustrating Barcelona and, slowly, Los Blancos started to dominate the game, looking more and more dangerous with every passing minute.
Finally, after being fouled by Iñigo Martínez, Mbappé curled a wonderful free-kick from the edge of the box to level the scoring in the 70th minute. Seven minutes later, Aurélien Tchouaméni headed Real Madrid into the lead with less than 15 minutes left in the final.
Barcelona answered in the 83rd minute. Yamal played a perfect pass for Ferran Torres, who went around Thibaut Courtois and tucked in Barça's equalizer into an open-goal. The Catalans thought they'd won a penalty deep into stoppage time, but the decision was overturned after a lengthy VAR check.
The game went to extra-time and Barcelona once again began to dominate proceedings, though, they couldn't find a way past Courtois. When it looked like a penalty-shootout was inevitable, Jules Koundé jumped in to intercept a pass and then fired a brilliant low-shot into the bottom corner to give Barcelona the lead with five minutes to go.
The Catalans held on and saw out the game to become Copa del Rey champions for the 32nd time in club history, lifting the first trophy of what they hope ends up being a treble-winning campaign.
Player ratings from the game below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
6.5/10
RB: Jules Koundé
8.4/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.9/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
7.4/10
LB: Gerard Martín
6.9/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
6.7/10
CM: Pedri
8.1/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.8/10
AM: Dani Olmo
6.9/10
LW: Raphinha
7.9/10
ST: Ferran Torres
8.4/10
SUB: Fermín López (65' for Olmo)
6.8/10
SUB: Ronald Araújo (85' for Martín)
6.5/10
SUB: Gavi (85' for de Jong)
6.5/10
SUB: Eric García (98' for Pedri)
6.5/10
SUB: Pau Víctor (115' for Ferran)
N/A
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
4.8/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
5.4/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
5.4/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
5.5/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
6.1/10
CM: Fede Valverde
5.8/10
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.6/10
RW: Rodrygo
6.1/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.1/10
LW: Dani Ceballos
6.5/10
ST: Vinícius Júnior
7.3/10
SUB: Fran García (11' for Mendy)
6.7/10
SUB: Kylian Mbappé (46' for Rodrygo)
7.6/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (55' for Vázquez)
6/10
SUB: Arda Güler (55' for Ceballos)
7.7/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (89' for Vinícius)
5.8/10
SUB: Endrick (111' for Rüdiger)
N/A
Player of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)