Barcelona 4-4 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings From Thrilling Copa Del Rey Semifinal
In one of the best games of the season in European soccer, Barcelona gave up a two-goal lead late to tie 4–4 vs. Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Atlético Madrid stormed out of the gate. Less than a minute after the starting whistle, Julián Álvarez had two shots on goal, with the second one finding the back of the net to put the visitors in front. Álvarez turned supplier five minutes later, finding Antoine Griezmann, who shook off Alejandro Balde and fired a shot past Wojciech Szczęsny to double Atleti's lead.
Barcelona settled and responded. A brilliantly crafted play between Lamine Yamal and Jules Koundé on the right wing saw the Frenchman cut it back for a charging Pedri who tucked home his second goal of the season vs. Atleti 19 minutes in. Two minutes later, Pau Cubarsí leveled the scoring, heading home a corner for the first professional goal of his career.
Íñigo Martínez completed Barcelona's comeback in the 40th minute when he freed himself in the far post to head home a Raphinha corner. In the 74th minute, Lamine Yamal notched his 15th assist of the season with a splendid play to set up Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona's fourth.
Diego Simeone's men returned the favor and mounted a comeback themselves. Marcos Llorente got the visitors within one in the 84th minute. Then, for the second time this season, Alexander Sørloth scored in stoppage time at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys to ruin Barcelona's party.
It was a thrilling game between to heavyweights of world soccer, but Hansi Flick's men will be frustrated not to come away with the advantage. Now, it's all to play for in the second leg at the Metropolitano on Apr. 2.
Player ratings from the game below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
5.2/10
RB: Jules Koundé
6.5/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.6/10
CB: Íñigo Martínez
7.4/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
6.2/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7/10
CM: Pedri
8.5/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
7.8/10
AM: Dani Olmo
6/10
LW: Raphinha
8.9/10
ST: Ferran Torres
6.9/10
SUB: Gavi (68' for Olmo)
6.4/10
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (68' for Torres)
7/10
SUB: Fermín López (85' for Pedri)
N/A
SUB: Eric García (85' for Raphinha)
N/A