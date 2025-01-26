Barcelona 7-1 Valencia: Player Ratings From Barca's First La Liga Win of 2025
Barcelona beat Valencia at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, dismantling them 7-1 to secure their first La Liga win of the year.
The Catalans sealed the game within the first 15 minutes. In only his second start in La liga this season, Frenkie de Jong slotted home the opener after Lamine Yamal set him up with his league leading 10th assist of the campaign. Ferran Torres doubled the lead eight minutes in, and Fermín López set Raphinha through on goal for Barça's third only 14 minutes into the match.
Barcelona were not done with their first half feast. Pau Cubarsí found Fermín on a line breaking run and the Olympic gold medalist scored Barça's fourth 23 minutes in. Fermin would secure his brace after Raphinha hit the crossbar as he was there to pounce on the rebound a minute before halftime.
With the win already in the bag, Barcelona stepped off the gas in the second half. Hugo Duro scored for Valencia 59 minutes in. Barcelona answered six minutes later, though, with Robert Lewandowski's league leading 17th goal of the season. Valencia's nightmare only worsened when César Tarréga gifted Barça's seventh with an own goal.
The Blaugrana desperately needed the win to remain in the title race. Flick's men are now seven points back of Real Madrid and within striking range of Atlético Madrid in second.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
7/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.3/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.7/10
CB: Eric García
7.3/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
8.2/10
CM: Marc Casadó
6.9/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
8.1/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8/10
AM: Fermín López
9.6/10
LW: Raphinha
8.7/10
ST: Ferran Torres
8.4/10
SUB: Gerard Martín (60' for Balde)
6.9/10
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (60' for Raphinha)
7.3/10
SUB: Pau Víctor (71' for Yamal)
6.2/10
SUB: Héctor Fort (71' for Koundé)
6.3/10
SUB: Pablo Torre (78' for de Jong)
6/10