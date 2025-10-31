Barcelona Announce Huge Step Towards Permanent Camp Nou Return
Barcelona have confirmed they will soon host an open training session for fans to come watch the team in action at the redeveloped Camp Nou.
The La Liga side have received permission to open up their spiritual home at a reduced capacity of 25,991 but have opted against making the immediate return until they receive the next approval to open up to 45,401.
As part of their bid to test the stadium and prove it it capable of hosting more fans, Barcelona are planning an open training session in front of 23,000 fans on Friday, Nov. 7.
It will be the first formal football played at Camp Nou in nearly 900 days and, if successful, could open the door to the return of La Liga action at the famous stadium. Anything before November’s international break will come too soon but club officials are eyeing up the meeting with Athletic Club on Nov. 22 as a potential target date.
“The team is excited to welcome Barça fans back to their home and share this first opportunity to connect at the Spotify Camp Nou,” the club said in a statement.
Barcelona Bidding to Host 2029 Champions League Final
On the day that Barcelona revealed this test event, UEFA confirmed it had received a bid from the Blaugrana to host the 2029 Champions League final.
As it stands, Camp Nou is one of just two stadiums to have been suggested, with England’s famous Wembley Stadium also in the running to host the showpiece event of European football in 2029.
MARCA state there is optimism inside Barcelona that their bid to host the fixture will be successful, believing that Camp Nou will be recognized as the single greatest stadium in the sport by the time it is fully operational.
A final decision on the host venue will not be revealed until September 2026.