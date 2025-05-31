Barcelona ‘Consider’ Arsenal Star as Marcus Rashford, Luis Diaz Alternative
Barcelona’s search for a new forward could see them turn to Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli this summer, a report has claimed.
Manager Hansi Flick wants a new left-sided attacker and the club are believed to have set their sights on Luis Díaz of Liverpool, with the Colombia international earmarked as somebody who can also help cover for Robert Lewandowski as a central striker.
Díaz sits atop the shortlist but Barcelona are also looking at Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as an alternative, aware that a move for the Liverpool star could prove too expensive.
If Barcelona decide to move for Rashford, the La Liga champions will pursue a loan deal rather than meet United’s asking price of £40 million ($53.9 million), but the Red Devils are likely to prioritize a permanent departure for the England international.
Aware that more targets may be needed, Barcelona have started to draw up a lengthy shortlist which, according to SPORT, also includes Arsenal winger Martinelli.
Martinelli’s future at Arsenal is far from clear. The Brazil international is entering the final two years of his contract, while manager Mikel Arteta is known to be keen on signing a left-sided forward of his own this summer.
Arsenal are likely to be forced into a decision on Martinelli in the near future and, if they decide to listen to offers, Barcelona could test the waters with an offer. The jet-heeled winger moved to north London in 2019 for a reported £6 million ($8 million), meaning the Gunners are set to make a healthy profit.
Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is also named as a potential target, but the current focus remains on Díaz. Barcelona are aware they must sell players to raise the funds needed to pursue the Liverpool forward and are already working on possible departures.