Barcelona ‘Close to Agreeing’ Huge Summer Sale
Barcelona are close to an agreement to part ways with winger Ansu Fati this summer, a report has claimed.
Fati was touted for superstardom when he made his Barcelona breakthrough at just 16 years old, but years of battling serious injuries has seen him tumble down the pecking order in Catalonia. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion and has played fewer than 300 minutes across all competitions under Hansi Flick this year.
Barcelona looked to offload Fati, whose weekly wages are thought to sit around €240,000 ($272,400), during the January transfer window but were met with resistance from the winger, who was determined to force his way into Flick‘s thinking for the second half of the season.
That did not happen, however, and Fati now appears to have accepted the need to depart Barcelona to reignite his career. According to Fabrizio Romano, that opportunity could come in Ligue 1 with Monaco.
Talks are underway over a loan deal which would include the option for Monaco to make the move permanent next summer. Everybody involved is thought to be keen to see an agreement reached soon.
Offloading Fati‘s wages is crucial to Barcelona‘s transfer business. The La Liga champions have simply not been able to bolster in attack and still abide by the league‘s financial regulations, but they appear destined to get the opportunity to invest again this summer.
Barcelona sporting director Deco recently named Liverpool‘s Luis Díaz and Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford as two players of interest to the club.
Interestingly, reports in Spain have also added two Monaco players to Barcelona‘s shortlist. Wingers Eliesse Ben Seghir and Magnes Akliouche have both been linked with the Catalan giants, who may soon boast the financial freedom to pursue a blockbuster move.