Barcelona Chief Names Two Premier League Transfer Targets
Barcelona sporting director Deco explicitly named Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford as two players the Catalan club “like”.
Deco’s surprisingly bold comments offer concrete confirmation of transfer speculation which has swirled around for months. Barcelona’s pursuit of Díaz is nothing new and seems to relentlessly gather pace no matter how many times the winger professes his affection for all things around Anfield.
Rashford, who has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Aston Villa, is repeatedly reported to be far more open to a move to Barcelona after being frozen out of Manchester United’s first-team setup by Ruben Amorim.
In a potentially tactical burst of public courting, Deco revealed that the admiration is mutual. “We like Luis [Díaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players,” the Portuguese sporting director told Catalan radio show RAC1 on Thursday. “Out of respect, talking about players who are under contract with other clubs is complicated. When we go to the market, there are names we know that could improve the team.”
Liverpool are thought to be so concerned about the potential departure of their No. 7 that some reports suggest they are already looking at replacements for Díaz. The Reds are expected to demand in the region of £65 million ($87.2 million), while Rashford could be available for £40 million ($53.7 million).
Deco had previously explained how Barcelona’s transfer priority this summer would be another winger to balance the workload currently undertaken by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Athletic Club’s Nico Williams had long been billed as a top target for the Catalans yet turned down a move in 2024 to remain in the Basque country.
“Nico is a top player,” Deco mused, “but last summer Dani Olmo really wanted to come to Barcelona, showed confidence in the project and so made it easier for us. Nico did not do that.”
Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently revealed that the club has decided to not pursue another deal for Williams this year, potentially paving the way for arch-rivals Real Madrid to swoop in.