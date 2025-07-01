Barcelona Confirm Seven Departures Ahead of 2025–26 Season
Barcelona have announced the departures of seven academy players following the expiration of their current deals with the club on Monday, June 30.
La Blaugrana are famed for their ability to produce and nurture talent in La Masia but very few players actually end up breaking into the first team. Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Gavi are the exceptions, not the rule.
Barça have confirmed that highly rated Pau Prim will leave the club after joining the youth setup back in 2012, with the 19-year-old midfielder having reportedly rejected the opportunity to extend his current contract. He’s been touted with a move to Al Sadd in Qatar.
Diego Percan and Juan Piera are also leaving upon the expiration of their current contracts, while Aziz Issah, Iván Cédric, Rubén López and Pedro Soma are all returning to their parent clubs after spending last season with Barça Atlètic.
In the first team, Álex Valle joined Como permanently earlier this summer and Clément Lenglet has made the move to Atlético Madrid following the termination of his contract. Ander Astralaga has joined Granada on loan and Ansu Fati has joined Monaco on a temporary basis with an option to buy.
Iñigo Martínez signed a one-year contract extension back in March with his deal initially running out at the end of June, while Wojciech Szczęsny is expected to sign a new contract soon despite technically being a free agent at present.
Barcelona Youngsters Departing Ahead of 2025–26 Season
- Pau Prim
- Diego Percan
- Juan Piera
- Aziz Issah
- Rubén López
- Iván Cédric
- Pedro Soma