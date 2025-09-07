Barcelona’s Confirmed 2025–26 Squad Numbers
By hook or by crook, Barcelona have got their summer signings registered for the 2025–26 campaign, and confirmation of the club’s squad numbers for the new season points towards stability after a rather tense transfer window.
Hansi Flick’s debut campaign returned three pieces of domestic silverware, and few are betting against the Blaugrana in the German manager’s sophomore year.
They have an alternate threat to consider in Xabi Alonso’s measured Real Madrid, and Los Blancos are the early pace-setters in La Liga after Rayo Vallecano stole a couple of points off the champions before the September international break.
Barcelona’s perpetual financial woes mean the club were limited as to what they could achieve in the summer, but Flick has got fresh blood at his disposal.
There hasn’t been too much turnover in personnel, but a couple of Barça’s first-team stars have opted for new beginnings on the shirt number front.
Barcelona Confirm Squad Numbers for 2025–26
18-year-old Lamine Yamal has quickly established himself as the face of Barcelona, and his meteoric rise to superstardom means it came as no surprise when he was confirmed as the club’s new No. 10 in July.
The revered shirt has been donned by some of the all-time greats, from Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi, and Yamal’s early career heroics suggest he’ll one day be considered in a similar realm.
The teenager’s No. 19 shirt from last season is now vacant.
Loanee Marcus Rashford has taken No. 14, while new first-choice goalkeeper Joan García will wear Iñaki Peña’s No. 13 shirt. Roony Bardghji, a low-key addition from Copenhagen, will don No. 28 during his first season in Catalonia.
Academy graduates Marc Bernal and Gerard Martín have both been handed first-team squad numbers, with the former taking No. 22 and the latter No. 18, previously worn by Pau Víctor.
The other notable shirt switch is Pau Cubarsí, who has inherited Iñigo Martínez’s No. 5 after the veteran defender shocked many by joining Al Nassr off the back of a superb season in Flick’s all-or-nothing defensive line. Cubarsí wore the No. 2 shirt last season.
Barcelona 2025–26 Squad Numbers
Squad Number
Player
1
Marc-André ter Stegen
3
Alejandro Balde
4
Ronald Araújo
5
Pau Cubarsí
6
Gavi
7
Ferran Torres
8
Pedri
9
Robert Lewandowski
10
Lamine Yamal
11
Raphinha
13
Joan García
14
Marcus Rashford
15
Andreas Christensen
16
Fermín López
17
Marc Casadó
18
Gerard Martín
20
Dani Olmo
21
Frenkie de Jong
22
Marc Bernal
23
Jules Koundé
24
Eric García
25
Wojciech Szczęsny
28
Roony Bardghji