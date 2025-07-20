Lamine Yamal’s No. 10 Shirt ‘Sets Unprecedented Landmark’ for Barcelona
Lamine Yamal’s No. 10 shirt has reportedly become Barcelona’s best-selling piece of merchandise in a single day in club history.
After a record-breaking season in which Yamal helped lift the Catalans to a domestic treble, the teenager inked a new long-term deal with Barcelona through 2031. The contract was just the first of two major announcements, though; the club also confirmed the Spaniard will be the new owner of the No. 10 shirt.
The new kit became available to purchase both in the club’s official stores and online. In just 24 hours following the highly anticipated unveiling, thousands and thousands of fans purchased the product, setting a new landmark for the Spanish giants.
Despite the long list of superstars to play for the Spanish outfit, Yamal’s No. 10 shirt did the highest number of sales in a single day in club history. Not even a Lionel Messi product flew off the shelves as quickly as Yamal’s shirt.
According to AS, the “volume of demand” for the new shirt is unprecedented, with some stores nearly sold out already. From the 70,000 units Nike reportedly ordered to be distributed worldwide, the initial turnover is around €10 million ($11.6 million).
Along with the high demand, the price of the shirt is also helping Nike and Barcelona rake in such a high profit. The adult version costs €134.99 ($145), and a special Champions League edition will set fans back €184.99 ($220).
Yamal is only the seventh player in Barcelona history to own the iconic number. In fact, at age 18, he is also the youngest to be given the honor; Ansu Fati previously held the record when he received the No. 10 shirt at 19 years old.
The prodigious Spain international will now follow in the footsteps of the legendary Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and of course, Messi. The three previous owners of the shirt all won at least one Ballon d’Or, an achievement Yamal will hope to reach one day.
The teenager is one of the favorites to take home the prestigious award for his outstanding 2024–25 campaign. Yamal recorded 18 goals and 21 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions, playing a pivotal role in Barcelona’s La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.