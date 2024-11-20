Barcelona Confirms Camp Nou Return Date After Recent Delay
Another delay in Barcelona's return to the Spotify Camp Nou has Hansi Flick's side stuck at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys well into the new year.
Barcelona began a lengthy renovation project on the Camp Nou back in June 2023 with the hope of playing in the new stadium at the end of 2024. The club confirmed its timeline for the grand reopening, though, and the news is a far cry from its original plans.
"Due to UEFA regulations preventing a change of stadium in the initial phase of the Champions League and the logistical difficulties and cost of maintaining two large capacity venues operational at the same time, the Club has decided to continue playing its home games at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys until the end of the initial phase of the Champions League," Barcelona said in a club statement.
"Therefore, the games against Valencia and Alavés in weeks 21 and 22 of La Liga, as well as the game in week eight of the Champions League against Atalanta will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys," the club confirmed.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The new information delays Barcelona's return to the Camp Nou until at least February. The Catalans finish their Champions League league phase campaign against Atalanta on Jan. 29, 2025. Should Flick's side advance to the knockout rounds, it will play its home matches at the newly renovated Camp Nou as long as construction finishes in time.
Since the club cannot change its venue for the UCL league phase, it will also play its upcoming La Liga matches at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, its temporary home that hosted the 1992 Olympic Games. The earliest La Liga game that could unfold at the Camp Nou is Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano on Feb. 16, 2025.
Fans and players will be eager to return to the Camp Nou, especially since it is set to become the largest stadium in Europe, with a capacity that will exceed 100,000. Until then, Barcelona will have to keep its spot atop the La Liga standings away from its iconic stadium.