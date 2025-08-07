Report: Barcelona Consider New Action Against Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Barcelona officials are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss Marc-André ter Stegen’s future as club captain, reports in Spain state.
Ter Stegen was already facing an uncertain future after the arrival of Joan García threatened his role as starting goalkeeper, but a serious back injury suffered in training has kick-started a fresh wave of tension behind the scenes.
Having undergone surgery, Ter Stegen went public with his belief that he will be sidelined for three months. Barcelona had hoped the German stopper would be out for four months, which would allow them to omit his salary from their wage books for the first half of the season and register the likes of García and fellow summer signing Marcus Rashford instead.
Ter Stegen has since blocked the release of his medical records to Barcelona, as is his legal right, but club officials have been left stunned at what is perceived as a refusal to help the club register new signings—including his direct replacement.
Amid the threat of legal action, Ter Stegen has been backed by both La Liga and the players’ association in Spain (AFE). Now, SPORT claim frustrated Barcelona officials are considering stripping the goalkeeper of his captaincy role.
Manager Hansi Flick is due to attend a meeting with a number of board directions on Thursday, in which a decision on Ter Stegen’s captaincy will be reached. The goalkeeper is accused of putting himself above the team which, while not a legal action, is not seen as the behavior of a suitable captain.
There have been reports in the Spanish media that the decision has already been made to strip Ter Stegen of his captaincy, although the issue is becoming increasingly delicate as a number of squad members have publicly spoken out in support of Ter Stegen.
Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres and Gavi have all pledged their support to Ter Stegen, and club officials are wary of upsetting the dressing room dynamic by going over their heads to decide a new captain.