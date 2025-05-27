Barcelona ‘Set Date’ for Lamine Yamal Contract Decision
Lamine Yamal is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract with Barcelona on Tuesday, a report has revealed.
Yamal is approaching the final 12 months of his current contract, which was restricted in length as he was just 16 years old when he signed, but the plan has always been to hand out a lucrative extension once he turns 18 in July.
The teenage winger’s agent recently removed any doubt by confirming Yamal would soon sign an extension and, according to Fabrizio Romano, the process will be formally completed on Tuesday.
A six-year contract has been agreed with Yamal, whose new deal is also set to include a personal bonus if he wins the Ballon d’Or as well as a release clause of €1 billion ($1.14 billion).
French giants Paris Saint-Germain have explored a deal for Yamal in the past but such a clause, which is required by Spanish law, ensures Barcelona are not caught out by the French side again, having lost Neymar to the Ligue 1 champions in 2017 when his release clause of €222 million ($263 million at the time) was triggered.
Yamal is widely hailed as one of the best wingers in world football despite his tender age, with Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane the latest to heap praise on the Spain international.
“When you see him play, for example, the [Champions League] semifinal against Inter, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Zidane said in a recent media appearance. “Just watching someone who has such a command of his craft on the pitch, it’s fabulous to see him like that.
”For all these young people, Lamine is the one to watch.”