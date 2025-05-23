Lamine Yamal‘s Agent Confirms Final Barcelona Contract Decision
Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is on course to sign a new contract with the club “soon”, his agent has openly confirmed.
Yamal currently has a contract until June 30 next year. He signed that deal in 2023, part of which included plans over fresh terms when he turns 18. He will celebrate that landmark birthday in July, but his rapid rise means the forward has already outpaced the plan that was mapped out.
Barcelona have already announced new contracts for Hansi Flick and Raphinha this week, and more deals for Eric García and Iñigo Martínez are also expected.
Jorge Mendes has been in Barcelona in recent days and met with Yamal for lunch. Afterwards, the agent, who also represents Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and many of Spain and Portugal’s top players, told reporters in Spain: “Of course he's going to renew. He’s happy. He’ll renew soon.”
Mendes also made clear his grand future vision: “He’s definitely going to win the Ballon d’Or.”
Thankfully for Barcelona, whose finances still aren’t a picture of brilliant health, Yamal doesn’t appear to be motivated by money. If he were, chances are he could engineer a lucrative transfer for a massive payday. But Barça sporting director Deco recently denied that salary drive him.
“He hasn’t asked to be the highest-paid player on the roster,” Deco said.
“Lamine hasn’t asked for anything. His priority isn’t to be the highest-paid player on the roster. His contract will be adjusted to reality, but the players don’t have to ask for that. A player has to have a contract that’s fair. It has to adapt to the current situation. It doesn’t matter if he’s the highest-paid.”
As well as signing a long-term contract, potentially until 2030, Yamal is also tipped to inherit Lionel Messi’s old shirt number. The 10 jersey has been worn since 2021 by Ansu Fati, but the former teen prodigy has failed to fulfil his early promise after debuting aged 16. Yamal has already followed in Messi’s footsteps, taking over the No.19 shirt this season, which was Messi’s from 2005–2008.