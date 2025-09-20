‘I Believe’—Barcelona Director Offers Huge Updates on Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong Contracts
Barcelona sporting director Deco has admitted he is confident midfielder Frenkie de Jong will sign a new contract soon, while a decision on veteran striker Robert Lewandowski will be made later in the season.
Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts and, while not uncommon for players of Lewandowski’s advanced age, there have been particular concerns about negotiations with De Jong, which have dragged out for several months.
Difficulties involving De Jong’s representatives have only added to the delays and now the Dutch international is just months away from being able to speak to clubs about a free transfer, but Deco does not expect things to reach that point.
“Regarding Frenkie, we’re in talks,” he told Lance!. “I think we’ll reach an agreement.
“He’s an important player for us. I think he’s happy at Barcelona. We’re happy with him, too. So, I don’t think there will be any problems.”
As for Lewandowski, Deco has no concerns about the situation, well aware that the fact the Poland striker is approaching his 39th birthday means a different approach has to be taken to negotiations.
“I think they’re different situations,” he explained. “I think Robert was important and is important to us.
“I also think that, given his age and his career, he’ll live year by year. I think there comes a certain point in a career where we don’t make many plans for the future. I think he’s focused on this year. We are too, and we’ll see.
“As I said, he’s a player who depends much more on his will, how he feels, how he sees things. And we’ll see his progress throughout the year. And we’ll talk about that.”