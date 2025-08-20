Report: Frenkie de Jong Takes Significant Step Towards Finally Resolving Barcelona Future
Frenkie de Jong has taken what could be a big step towards staying at Barcelona after signing with a new agent who is already engaging with the club over a new contract.
De Jong split with longtime representative Ali Dursun earlier this summer, but it could actually pave the way for a renewal beyond his current terms that expire in 2026.
Mundo Deportivo writes that De Jong had “lost faith” in Dursun’s ability to negotiate with Barcelona, and felt “deceived” by the agent who has been by his side since breaking through at Ajax.
The midfielder is said to have quickly found a new representative, who has already made contact with Barcelona to express interest in meeting with sporting director Deco and discuss a contract.
Barcelona have other priorities, namely securing exits for Iñaki Peña, Oriol Romeu and Héctor Fort, which will facilitate registering Roony Bardghji, Wojciech Szczęsny and Gerard Martín. There is therefore no rush to agree a new contract with De Jong, but if the new agent “shows significant interest in meeting soon and adheres to the parameters the club will set for a renewal” it could happen quickly, as was the case recently with Jules Koundé.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta expressed keenness at the end of last season to keep De Jong, also alluding at the time to “personal and professional matters” that have since become apparent.
“I have always been a fan of De Jong. He is one of the players who maintains the Barcelona style of play, belongs to the Ajax school, has a strong personality, and I think he is enjoying himself,” Laporta gushed in front of reporters.
“He in particular, must be at his full fitness because he is a player who covers long distances in the match and has great value, and he is the one who sets the pace of the game. Now that he’s recovered [from long-term injury], we’re working on renewing his contract and he’s very excited to stay, and we’re absolutely determined to do whatever it takes to ensure he stays.
“He is currently finishing some of his personal and professional matters and when that is done, we will be able to officially announce his continuation with us.”