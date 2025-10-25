Barcelona Given Double Injury Boost for El Clasico After Disastrous Raphinha Blow
Raphinha may not be available for Sunday’s almighty Clásico clash with Real Madrid, but Hansi Flick will be able to count upon Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde.
The injuries are stacking up for Barcelona at just the wrong time. Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo were struck down by the ‘FIFA virus’ during October’s international break, joining long-term absentee Gavi and the goalkeeping pair of Joan García and Marc-André ter Stegen in an overflowing treatment room.
Even Flick won’t be available for the feverishly billed league meeting at the Santiago Bernabéu after collecting two yellow cards against Girona last weekend.
De Jong and Kounde should be there. The first-team regulars both sat out training on Thursday after featuring in Tuesday’s Champions League stroll against Olympiacos, prompting many to fear the worst. However, those concerns have been allayed by the Saturday’s session.
Kounde has been undergoing a gentle solo recovery schedule to ensure he is fully fit for Sunday’s derby and rejoined the group this weekend, as revealed by AS. De Jong has been back with the team since Friday, paving the way for his return to a midfield double pivot with Pedri.
Fermín López, the hat-trick hero in Europe this past midweek, will likely complete Flick’s central trio given the distressing revelation about Raphinha’s continued absence.
Barcelona to Blame for Raphinha Setback
The Brazilian forward had been expected to make his much-anticipated return in the biggest fixture of every Barcelona season. After a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Raphinha had returned to training in the lead up to this weekend’s trip to the Bernabéu. That would prove to be a costly decision.
Barcelona’s medical staff have taken “full responsibility” for Raphinha’s setback after accepting that they rushed him back onto the pitch, per MARCA. The initial diagnosis of three weeks to recover had already elapsed yet the hard-running forward still wasn’t ready.
This premature return could prove costly for Raphinha and Barcelona. The Athletic report that the 28-year-old may be sidelined for another month after experiencing discomfort during Thursday’s training session.
Beyond Sunday’s Clásico, this relapse could see Raphinha sit out another three league games (Elche, Celta Vigo and Athletic Club) as well a Champions League trip to Club Brugge. Were Raphinha to keep to this new recovery timeline, he could theoretically make his return against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Nov. 25.