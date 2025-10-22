Barcelona Learn Verdict of Hansi Flick Clasico Ban
La Liga have upheld the referee’s decision to send Barcelona manager Hansi Flick off against Girona, ensuring that the German coach will sit out Sunday’s Clásico against Real Madrid.
The normally placid Barça boss lost his cool while his team were frantically pushing for an equalizer at Montjuïc on Saturday. Flick received two yellow cards in a matter of seconds after reacting angrily to the minimal added time tacked onto the end of a tense Catalan derby.
In the immediate aftermath of the match—which Barcelona won 2–1 thanks to a stoppage-time strike from emergency center forward Ronald Araujo—Flick unconvincingly protested his innocence. “I tried to talk to [referee Jesús] Gil Manzano, but he didn’t want to,” Flick sighed. “If he doesn’t want to, that’s his decision, I have to accept it.”
Barcelona, however, did not accept it. President Joan Laporta accused the entire league of Real Madrid bias, citing Flick’s dismissal as a prime example of a “white hand” having influence over decisions.
“I didn’t like the referee’s attitude,” Laporta moaned. “This man has always sent off all the players who stand out. He has a résumé to show for it. We always think nothing will happen... and it always ends up happening. Much more so before an important match.”
Barcelona’s appeal has been bluntly rebuffed. The club argued that there were discrepancies between the official’s recount of events but were met with a verdict which found that “any evidence that could disprove that the facts reflected in the referee’s report were not committed.”
Flick may be missing for Sunday’s ultimate derby but one of Barcelona’s brightest stars could be back.
No Flick, But One Raphinha
Raphinha was stood in the tunnel next to Flick when his manager went berserk in celebration of Barcelona’s late winner against Girona. The Brazilian kept his cool but may have the chance to unleash his frustrations on the Santiago Bernabéu pitch this weekend.
Last season’s talismanic forward has missed the previous five matches with a hamstring injury. However, Raphinha was spotted back in training this week and is expected to have a strong chance of featuring in some capacity against Madrid.
Marcus Rashford has deputized effectively in Raphinha’s absence. The England international bagged a brace against Olympiacos to take his tally five goals and six assists across 12 appearances for Barcelona this season.