Barcelona Eclipse Monumental Benchmark in Final La Liga Game of Season
Barcelona eclipsed the centurion goal mark in the final game of their La Liga season against Athletic Bilbao. A monumental record signifying just how dominant Hansi Flick's team was in the German's first season in charge.
Who else but Robert Lewandowski as well to hit the 100 goal mark as well? He was a primary piece during Flick's success with Bayern Munich and the Polish striker played his part well with the two reunited in Spain. Not only was Lewandowski's goal Barcelona's 100th of the La Liga season, but it was also his 100th for the club.
Lewandowski's hunt for the Pichichi trophy, Spain's top scorer, might be a bit too much, but he did add a second goal shortly thereafter his first.
Barcelona hit the 100 goal mark in La Liga for the first time since the 2016–17 season. It's the first time they've reached the target since Luis Enrique was leading the Catalans. But, they did eclipse that team's total goal tally in all competitions. After Lewandowski's second, Barcelona hit 173 goals in all competitions. Their joint -third best-ever campaign from a goalscoring perspective.
Barcelona's most goals scored in a single season came back in 2011–12 when they scored 190 goals.
The bar for Hansi Flick has been set next season. A domestic treble added three trophies to the club's trophy cabinet. They'll be expected to challenge on all fronts once again while also going deeper in the UEFA Champions League.