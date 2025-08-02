Report: Barcelona Eye Midfielder Sale to Register Marcus Rashford
Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Marc Casadó, reports have revealed, as they seek to raise the funds needed to register their new signings.
None of Joan García, Marcus Rashford or Roony Bardghji have been registered with La Liga following their moves to Catalonia this summer, with the Manchester United loanee presenting the biggest challenge after arriving with hefty wages.
Barcelona are not yet operating under La Liga’s 1:1 rule and need to raise money before being able to reinvest in the squad. According to AS, the plan for speeding up Rashford’s registration is to listen to offers for Casadó.
Casadó, 21, had made five cameo appearances for Barcelona when current boss Hansi Flick arrived last summer, but the manager quickly put his faith in the midfielder and made him a core part of his title-winning squad.
Before a knee injury in March, Casadó started 20 of a possible 27 La Liga games and added a further seven starts in the Champions League, establishing himself as a reliable part of Flick’s squad, but his injury opened the door for Frenkie de Jong to return to the squad.
Now believed to be behind both De Jong and the returning Marc Bernal in the pecking order, Barcelona officials are prepared to listen to offers for Casadó, who has been valued at €30 million ($34.6 million).
Such a sale would go a long way to helping Barcelona register their new signings and may even be the only significant departure needed this summer if sporting director Deco can find a buyer to pay full price.
SPORT have long reported on potential interest in Casadó, with Chelsea regularly named as suitors, but the young midfielder is thought to have prioritized remaining in Catalonia up to this point.
Now, however, Barcelona have informed Casadó and his representatives that talks over a new contract have been halted as they seek a permanent transfer.