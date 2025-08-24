Barcelona ‘Eyeing’ Another Contract Renewal Before End of Transfer Window
The summer of contract renewals continue in Barcelona, as the club looks to lock down key pieces of Hansi Flick’s side long-term.
Next in the queue is versatile defender Eric García. After finalizing Jules Koundé’s contract extension earlier in the week, the renewal of his backup during the 2024–25 season comes next and could be a done deal before the end of the summer transfer window.
According to SPORT, both Barcelona and García are optimistic and ready to finalize a new contract that will see the Catalonia native remain with the club until 2030. García’s current contract expires at the end of this season.
Conversations regarding García’s renewal have taken place since the tail-end of last season. Flick values the Manchester City academy graduate immensely given his versatility. During the German’s first season, García featured as a center back, right back and central midfielder.
After a successful loan-spell in Girona during the 2023–24 season, plenty believed García would extend his stint with the red and white Catalan club, but Flick opted to keep him ahead of his debut season. Now, he’s a regular for the Blaugranas.
García is a traditional center back, but he’s mostly featured as a right back under Flick. In Barcelona’s 2025–26 season debut, García started over Koundé on the right side of defense.
The hope is that García’s renewal materializes next week. He’ll join Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Wojciech Szczęsny and Koundé as the Barcelona players that have extended their contracts this summer, with Frenkie de Jong seemingly up next.