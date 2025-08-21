‘We’re Lucky’—Jules Kounde Signs Long-Term Barcelona Contract
Jules Koundé inked his agreed new five-year contract with Barcelona, extending his stay in Catalonia until June 2030.
The club confirmed the Frenchman’s contract extension last week, but did not make it official until Thursday afternoon, when Koundé signed the paperwork at the Camp Nou. Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco were both in attendance to celebrate the deal.
Koundé’s previous contract was set to expire in 2027, but both parties were eager to reach a new agreement ahead of the 2025–26 season.
“I’m very happy to renew,” Koundé said. “It was pretty straightforward. Both the club and I wanted the same thing.”
The fullback previously expressed his desire to get a new deal done during Barcelona’s preseason tour this summer. Even amid reported interest from Manchester City, Koundé’s focus remained on securing his future with the Catalans.
“The sky’s the limit. We’re lucky to fight for all the trophies every season. Hopefully this year we’ll be even more successful than the last,” Koundé continued.
Barcelona completed a domestic treble in Hansi Flick’s debut campaign in charge, overcoming Real Madrid to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Koundé played a pivotal role in securing all three trophies; the 26-year-old made 53 appearances across all competitions in 2024–25 and even scored the winner in extra time to claim the Copa del Rey.
The moment stuck out in Koundé’s mind when asked about his standout memories at the club: “Winning the league against Espanyol, and of course, the Copa del Rey final. To score in the 116th minute and seal the trophy was unforgettable.”
Barcelona will look to defend their three Spanish titles this season while they also aim for European glory in the Champions League. The club will need the best version of Koundé to achieve its lofty goals. The France international was one of Flick’s most consistent, underrated players last season and firmly earned the praise as the best right back in Spain.
“Every season I aim to be a better player than the last. I’m very demanding with myself. We can improve in many areas, but if I had to choose one, I’d say we need to concede fewer goals,” Koundé said.
Koundé and the Catalans already got their 2025–26 campaign off to a fast start, securing a 3–0 victory over Mallorca. Flick’s men are back in action against Levante on Saturday, Aug. 23.