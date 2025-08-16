Barcelona Learn Final Joan Garcia, Marcus Rashford Registration Verdicts Ahead of La Liga Opener
Marcus Rashford and Joan García have both formally been registered with La Liga ahead of Barcelona’s season opener.
Barcelona have been active in the summer transfer market but, as was the case last year, have faced a battle to register their new signings and any players who have signed new contracts, including key stars Rashford and García.
While the door was opened for Barcelona to register García after La Liga approved their request to waive the salary of injured goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, there was more concern about Rashford, with significant speculation that he would have to miss Saturday’s game against Mallorca.
Fortunately for manager Hansi Flick, who insisted he was “not happy” about the uncertainty, La Liga have now added both García and Rashford to their squad. Both players were added on Saturday, Aug. 16, just hours before the Mallorca game.
There is still work to be done, however, with several stars awaiting a final verdict on their registrations.
Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who signed a new contract this summer after his previous registration expired, is not yet part of the group, while there is no sign of new signing Roony Bardghji or defender Gerard Martín either.
Further fundraising efforts will need to be made to register the trio, all of whom are expected to feature formally in Flick’s squad before the end of the summer.
Fans are now awaiting confirmation of García and Rashford’s shirt numbers. García wore No. 1 in preseason but is registered with the No. 13 shirt, while the Manchester United loanee retains the 14 he took earlier this summer.