Barcelona Settle on Goalkeeper ‘Exit Plan’ After Surprise Contract U-Turn
Barcelona are reportedly prepared to extend Iñaki Peña’s contract, protecting the club from losing the goalkeeper as a free agent.
Peña has no place in Hansi Flick’s plans this season, with Joan García brought in as the new starter and Wojciech Szczęsny as backup as soon as the Pole can be registered. Peña holds the key for Szczęsny because of the space that will be freed up once the La Masia graduate leaves.
Barcelona were recently reported to have ruled out terminating Peña’s contract that would facilitate an immediate departure, which had been the method of choice with Iñigo Martínez.
The plan has become clear, with Mundo Deportivo explaining that, after talks between Peña’s agent and sporting director Deco, Barcelona have agreed to offer a one-year contract extension and season-long loan—instead of severing all ties.
Peña’s current contract is due to end in June 2026, but new terms would run through the summer of 2027 instead.
It means that, even after spending 2025–26 on loan somewhere else, Barcelona could stand to make some money through a transfer fee next summer. Alternatively, depending on the goalkeeping situation at Camp Nou, he could always pick back up with the Catalan giants.
As of yet, there is no obvious loan destination for Peña. Como, Celta Vigo, Galatasaray and Girona are all showing interest, but none are in a position to immediately sign the 26-year-old, either because there isn’t roster space or because departures are required first for financial reasons.
In the short-term, while Szczęsny is not registered, Peña will take up a position on the bench for Barcelona’s next La Liga match—a hop down the east coast against Levante on Saturday.