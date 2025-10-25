SI

Barcelona Injuries: Every Player Unavailable for El Clasico

Barcelona are struggling with injuries heading to arch rivals Real Madrid.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Robert Lewandowski is among Barça’s absentees.
Robert Lewandowski is among Barça’s absentees. / IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

The most important match of Barcelona’s campaign arrives on Sunday when Hansi Flick’s men journey to Real Madrid for El Clásico.

La Blaugrana’s last-gasp victory over Girona last weekend means they are still within striking distance of table-toppers Madrid and will leapfrog their bitter rivals with victory at the Santiago Bernabéu. It’s a venue at which they’ve found success in recent seasons, but Los Blancos have won all but one of their fixtures this term and have a perfect record on home soil.

Sunday’s duel in the capital will prove an almighty test of Barça’s title credentials, especially given they’re struggling significantly with injuries ahead of the trip.

Here is the latest Barça injury news before El Clásico.

Marc-André ter Stegen

Barcelona
Marc-André ter Stegen is still missing. / IMAGO/Photo Players Images
  • Status: Out
  • Potential return date: Unknown

Marc-André ter Stegen has been plagued by injury in recent years and the German goalkeeper is still on the sidelines following a back operation undergone in late July.

Ter Stegen isn’t expected to return until the end of the calendar year.

Joan García

Joan García
Joan García adds to Barcelona’s goalkeeping woes. / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
  • Status: Out
  • Potential return date: Late November

Joan García was signed over the summer to ease Barça’s goalkeeping issues, but the Spaniard entered the treatment room at the end of September.

He underwent a knee operation and isn’t expected to return until after the November international break, with Wojciech Szczęsny filling in for the time being.

Gavi

Gavi
Gavi is out for the long-term. / Koji Watanabe/Getty Images
  • Status: Out
  • Potential return date: Unknown

Gavi is another who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and the youngster was forced to undergo another knee operation in September.

Fortunately, he avoided an ACL tear, but he was still given a five-month recovery timeline. An exact return date is unknown.

Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo
Dani Olmo sustained an injury with Spain. / Pedro Salado/Getty Images
  • Status: Out
  • Potential return date: November

Dani Olmo succumbed to the ‘FIFA Virus’ that has frustrated Barcelona this season, with the Spaniard sustaining a setback on international duty with Spain.

He’s not expected to be out of action for much longer, but he will definitely be absent for the trip to Madrid this weekend.

Raphinha

Raphinha
Raphinha is a major doubt for Sunday. / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
  • Status: Doubt
  • Potential return date: Oct. 26 vs. Real Madrid (A)

Barça hoped to have Raphinha back available for El Clásico after the winger picked up a hamstring injury in September, but his issue is taking longer to heal than expected.

That means the Brazilian remains a major doubt for the clash with Madrid, and certainly won’t be able to start at the Bernabéu. Flick will be keen to have him available in some capacity for a crucial fixture.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski was injured on international duty. / Fran Santiago/Getty Images
  • Status: Out
  • Potential return date: Mid-November

Barcelona will continue without Robert Lewandowski on Sunday, with the Poland international another cursed by the ‘FIFA Virus’ during the October break.

A hamstring injury will keep him sidelined for the next few weeks, with the striker likely to return either side of the November international break.

