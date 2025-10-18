Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Girona: Unlikely Hero Scores Stoppage Time Winner
Ronald Araújo scored a 93rd-minute winner for Barcelona in their La Liga clash with Catalan rivals Girona on Saturday as Hansi Flick’s side moved to the top of the table.
La Blaugrana raced out of the blocks as they sought redemption from humiliation at Sevilla before the international period, with Pedri opening the scoring early doors with a well-taken effort. But Girona continuously bypassed Barça’s high line during the remainder of the first half, squandering four excellent chances after Axel Witsel’s wonderful overhead kick had levelled the score.
The home sided huffed and puffed for a winning goal after the restart and looked set to lose more ground in the title race as Girona stood firm, but substitute Araújo, who was utilized as an emergency striker, poked home a decisive second in stoppage time to secure all three points for Barça.
Barça leapfrog bitter rivals Real Madrid before their clash with Getafe on Sunday, managing a crucial victory that ends their two-game losing run.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Girona (4-3-3)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—8.0: Helpless as Witsel rolled back the years with an outstanding acrobatic strike and then produced a crucial save to deny Vladyslav Vanat shortly after. Matched everything that came his way after the break.
RB: Jules Koundé—7.4: Helped in the build-up to Barça’s opener, but gifted Girona a wonderful opportunity midway through the first half with his sloppy pass. Struggled with Girona’s speed on the counter at times.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.4: Much like his fellow defenders, the youngster often found himself exposed in Barça’s aggressive defensive line. Not his sharpest display, but was a victim of the system rather than any individual errors.
CB: Eric García—7.8: García was called into action regularly throughout and largely handled everything chucked his way. Like Cubarsí, he was sometimes caught short by Barça’s system, but much stronger after the break.
LB: Alejandro Balde—7.7: Posed a significant attacking threat as he created multiple chances for Barça and won the majority of his battles with Girona’s forwards. One of several stars taken off in the second half to avoid any fitness issues.
CM: Marc Casadó—7.3: Casadó also kept possession impressively and was firm in challenges when the ball broke loose. Couldn’t provide much attacking support despite Barça’s territorial dominance throughout.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—8.2: Tested Paulo Gazzaniga in the first half as he looked to celebrate his new contract with a goal. Recycled possession effectively and kept things ticking once Pedri was substituted, even supplying the late assist for Araújo.
CM: Pedri—8.2: Scored a lovely opener for Barça as he calmly rolled beyond Gazzaniga and continued to orchestrate things in the final third. Withdrawn in the second half with one eye on keeping him fresh for coming matches.
RW: Lamine Yamal—8.3: One unbelievable piece of skill in the opening five minutes set the tone, with the Spaniard causing major issues for Àlex Moreno throughout. Only lasted an hour as his minutes are managed on his return from injury, but still left the field with an assist.
ST: Antonio Fernández—6.5: The 17-year-old was ineffective on his first start for the senior side, struggling to keep possession under Girona pressure and failing to link with his fellow forwards. Unsurprisingly withdrawn at the break.
LW: Marcus Rashford—8.0: Rashford was a constant source of danger for Barça, striking the crossbar with a venomous free kick in the first half and firing at Gazzaniga’s goal regularly after the restart. Unfortunate not to leave with a goal or assist.
Substitutes
Rating (Out of 10)
Fermín López (46’ for T. Fernández)
7.5
Roony Bardghji (63’ for Yamal)
6.5
Andreas Christensen (63’ for Pedri)
6.3
Gerard Martín (76’ for Balde)
6.1
Ronald Araújo (82’ for Casadó)
N/A
Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Eder Aller (GK), Jofe Torrents, Dro Fernández, Marc Bernal, Xavi Espart, Juan Hernández.
Girona (4-4-2)
Starting XI: Paulo Gazzaniga (GK); Hugo Rincón, Vitor Reis, Daley Blind, Àlex Moreno; Bryan Gil, Arnau Martínez, Axel Witsel, Joel Roca; Portu, Vladyslav Vanat.
Subs used: Jhon Solís, Viktor Tsygankov, Cristhian Stuani, Yáser Asprilla, Lass Kourouma.
Player of the Match: Lamine Yamal
Barcelona 2–1 Girona—How It Unfolded at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Barça started brightly and were immediately camped inside Girona’s half at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. It was therefore unsurprising that the hosts opened the scoring after just 13 minutes, Pedri waltzing past two bodies in the penalty area before caressing an effort off the inside of Gazzaniga’s post.
Girona barely enjoyed a kick during the early exchanges, but inexplicably found themselves level through a stunning effort from veteran Witsel. The Belgian’s overhead kick from the second phase of a corner was the visitors’ first shot of the match, catching all inside the stadium by complete surprise.
The equalizer flicked a switch for Girona, who should have scored again in the subsequent five minutes. Barça’s increasingly porous high line was breached twice in quick succession by Michel’s side, with Vanat denied by Wojciech Szczęsny and Portu striking the post from one-vs-one situations.
A breathless first half soon swung back in Barça’s favor and Marcus Rashford came close to restoring their lead as he crashed the underside of the crossbar from a free kick, but Girona continued to threaten with direct balls in behind and Bryan Gil spurned another glorious opportunity just before the break. The hosts were lucky not to be behind heading into half time.
Barça started the second period in the same vein as the first, dominating possession deep in Girona territory. The introduction of Fermín López at half time made a sizeable impact as he registered four shots in his first 15 minutes on the pitch, including one that struck the outside of the post.
Pau Cubarsí thought he had restored Barcelona’s advantage just after the hour mark as he fired home from a corner, but Eric García was adjudged to have fouled Hugo Rincón moments prior as he climbed to contest a header. Those in red and blue were furious with Jesús Gil Manzano‘s decision, with VAR deciding not to intervene.
Barcelona bombarded the Girona goal as they desperately scrambled for a winner and Rashford came close on several occasions to finding the all-important second. Hansi Flick even turned to Araújo as an emergency center forward in the closing stages with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres absent through injury.
It appeared set to be another frustrating outing for La Blaugrana, but Flick’s Araújo gamble paid off in the dying seconds. Frenkie de Jong’s cross was brilliantly redirected by the center back, who produced a striker’s finish to spare Barça’s blushes and move them to La Liga’s summit.
Barcelona vs. Girona Halftime Stats
Statistic
Barcelona
Girona
Possession
70%
30%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.54
1.28
Total Shots
10
6
Shots on Target
3
3
Big Chances
0
3
Pass Accuracy
93%
85%
Fouls
5
2
Corners
5
2
Barcelona vs. Girona Full Time Stats
Statistic
Barcelona
Girona
Possession
68%
32%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.86
1.84
Total Shots
27
11
Shots on Target
9
4
Big Chances
2
2
Pass Accuracy
92%
84%
Fouls
10
7
Corners
115
5