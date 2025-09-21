Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Getafe: Ferran Torres Leads Emphatic 3–0 Victory
Barcelona defeated Getafe 3–0 in dominant fashion to cap off a promising week and keep pressure on Real Madrid in the La Liga standings.
It took Barcelona just 15 minutes to find the breakthrough. Raphinha found Dani Olmo inside the penalty area and the Spaniard beautifully pulled off a back-heel pass into the path of an incoming Ferran Torres who fired a shot into the back of the net to give the hosts the lead.
Getafe looked toothless in attack and in one of the few times they ventured forward, Barcelona took advantage to strike in quick transition. Raphinha played Torres through on goal and the Spaniard emphatically buried his chance to double the lead and secure his brace in the 34th minute.
Torres had a chance to complete his hat-trick right before halftime, but he was denied by the crossbar.
Flick’s men continued to control proceedings in the second half, even after making substitutions to further rotate the side.
Just past the hour-mark, Marcus Rashford was set free down the right wing and the Englishman played a cut-back for a charging Olmo who slotted in Barça's third into an open net for his first goal of the season.
The Catalans were able to cruise to the finish line after Olmo’s goal, maintaining possession for long-spells against a Getafe side that looked increasingly tired as the minutes ticked on.
It was a commanding performance by Flick’s men, who are beginning to resemble the side that dominated Spanish soccer a season ago.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Joan García
8.1
RB: Jules Koundé
8.2
CB: Eric García
8.1
CB: Andreas Christensen
7.9
LB: Gerard Martín
8.1
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.2
CM: Pedri
7.8
RW: Raphinha
7.2
AM: Dani Olmo
8.7
LW: Ferran Torres
9.1
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.8
SUB: Marcus Rashford (46’ for Raphinha)
6.2
SUB: Fermín López (60’ for Torres)
6.8
SUB: Marc Casadó (60’ for De Jong)
6.6
SUB: Roony Bardghji (76’ for Pedri)
6.5
SUB: Ronald Araújo (83’ for Martín)
N/A
Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Jofre Torrents, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Bernal, Antonio Fernández
Player of the Match: Ferran Torres
Getafe (5-3-2): David Soria; Kiko, Abdel Abqar, Domingos Duarte, Djené, Diego Rico; Luis Milla, Mauro Arambarri, Mario Martín; Adrián Liso, Borja Mayoral.
Subs: Abu Kamara, Javi Muñoz, Davinchi, Coba da Costa, Álex Sancris.